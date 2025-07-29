Contact made: Liverpool receive transfer enquiry for ‘fantastic’ gem who left Thiago stunned

(Photos by Carl Recine and Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool have received a transfer enquiry for one player who earned the acclaim of Thiago Alcantara during the latter’s time at Anfield.

In a summer which has seen Arne Slot begin to put his own stamp on the Reds squad, several members of the Premier League-winning group from last season have since left, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah and now Luis Diaz.

Injury issues precluded Tyler Morton from contributing to that success, but having starred in England’s European under-21 triumph last month, the midfielder has been attracting interest in recent weeks – Portuguese outfit Braga were among his reported suitors.

Liverpool receive enquiry for Tyler Morton

Another club from the continent has now registered their admiration for the 22-year-old, as reported today by Paul Joyce for The Times.

Lyon are interested in Morton and have made contact with Liverpool, while the Wallasey native has also attracted attention from West Ham. However, the Irons would need to sell some of their current players first before pursuing a move for the Reds’ number 80.

Could Liverpool cash in on Morton this summer?

The midfielder will turn 23 in October and has made just 14 senior appearances for LFC, but he’s made the most of that game-time by leaving quite an impression on teammates and pundits alike.

RTE analyst Liam Brady labelled him ‘fantastic‘ after starring against AC Milan in the Champions League as a teenager, while Thiago predicted that Morton would have ‘a bright and great career here’ after playing and training alongside him during their mutual time at Anfield (BBC Sport).

The 22-year-old made his first appearance of pre-season last weekend (also against the Rossoneri), having had an extended break following his European under-21 exploits in June, but obtaining regular game-time in the months ahead could be a difficult challenge.

Liverpool currently have an abundance of options in midfield, and the Scouser surely won’t want to be kicking his heels on the periphery of the squad at this point in his career.

Having commanded sizeable fees for the likes of Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho in the recent past – both of whom are talented players but never established themselves at Anfield – FSG might feel confident of doing the same if they decide to cash in on Morton.

A move to Lyon would theoretically give him the chance to feature heavily in the Europa League, should he be a regular first-choice with the Ligue 1 side. He and Liverpool could have a significant decision to make over the next month or so.