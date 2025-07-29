(Video) Newcastle may have just dropped big Isak transfer hint in official social media post

Image via George Wood/Getty Images and @NUFC on X

Newcastle United continue to insist that Alexander Isak is not for sale amid ongoing transfer interest from Liverpool, but will that stance change by the end of August?

As reported by Sacha Tavolieri on Monday, the Reds are set to make an opening offer of £100m for the striker this week, which is £50m less than the Magpies’ asking price, although the Merseysiders are confident that they’ll seal the deal for £120m plus add-ons.

Lewis Steele is among several reliable journalists who’ve indicated that the 25-year-old is very keen on joining the Premier League champions, and Kopites hoping for the transfer to come off may have just been given further encouragement from elsewhere.

Isak absent from Newcastle kit release video

On Tuesday morning, Newcastle’s official X (formerly Twitter) channel posted a video unveiling their new away kit for the 2025/26 season, a predominantly green number with white trim.

However, the main talking point in the replies to the post hadn’t anything to do with the design of the shirt, but rather the absence of Isak from the promotional footage, with other Magpies players such as Sandro Tonali featured instead.

Isak speculation is ramping up by the day

Considering that it’s commonplace for clubs to use their star players to show off a new kit upon its official release, and that the Swede most definitely has that billing at St James’ Park, he was conspicuous by his absence from the video that Newcastle posted.

Might that have been a subtle hint regarding his future on Tyneside?

It could be nothing more than a coincidental oversight, but given the growing speculation over a possible move to Liverpool, his omission from the kit release will inevitably add fuel to the fire regarding a potential exit from St James’ Park.

It’ll surely take a British record transfer fee for the Reds to land Isak, but it’s been evident this summer that the shackles are well and truly off at Anfield, with FSG already sanctioning over £250m of investment in new signings.

The discourse surrounding the Swedish striker wouldn’t have reached its current intensity without there being some substance to it, and Eddie Howe has admitted that he’s not in control of the 25-year-old’s destiny.

It’s a saga that feels like it’s gone on for some time, but it’s only now that it might be about to become turbo-charged.

Check out the release video for the new Newcastle away kit below, via @NUFC on X (formerly Twitter):