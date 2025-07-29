What Darwin Nunez and Virgil van Dijk were spotted doing after Liverpool training in Tokyo

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez and Virgil van Dijk were seen putting in extra work after the end of Liverpool’s training session in Tokyo today.

Along with their teammates, the duo are gearing up for the Reds’ next pre-season friendly against Yokohama F. Marinos on Wednesday, the final match of their tour to Asia before returning to the UK later this week.

It mightn’t be a competitive fixture, but Arne Slot’s side will be eager to return to winning ways after their defeat to AC Milan in Hong Kong last weekend, and a couple of their players seem especially determined to atone for Saturday’s result.

What were Nunez and Van Dijk doing after training?

Lewis Steele is among the Liverpool press pack in Japan for the Asian tour, and he shared an intriguing observation from the Reds’ training base after the team session on Tuesday had concluded.

He posted on X: ‘Training finished here in Tokyo but Darwin Nunez among those still out there working on their shooting. Virgil van Dijk practicing free-kicks.’

Nunez has looked sharp in pre-season so far

From the footage shared by Steele and others on social media, set-piece routines appeared to account for a sizeable chunk of today’s training session, and the sight of our captain potentially lining up to take a free kick against Yokohama would be rather interesting.

However, it’s Nunez’s additional shooting work which’ll particularly resonate with many Liverpool fans, considering the volume of criticism that he’s received over that part of his game throughout his three years with the Reds.

The Uruguayan made some crucial contributions to last season’s Premier League title triumph but endured a disappointing campaign on an individual level, scoring just seven times in 47 matches and making only one top-flight start in 2025 (Transfermarkt).

That has seen him being widely linked with an exit from Anfield throughout the summer, although he may take encouragement from scoring in our first two friendlies this month, including a hat-trick in the 5-0 win over Stoke.

He wasn’t involved in the defeat to Milan due to a minor fitness issue, but his involvement in training today suggests that he’ll feature against Yokohama. If so, hopefully he can pick up where he left off prior to Liverpool flying out to the Far East a few days ago!