‘Really wants it…’ – Lewis Steele says ‘world-class’ player is now ‘desperate’ to join Liverpool

Image via Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League and Lewis Steele on YouTube

Lewis Steele has said that one player who’s been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool is now ‘desperate’ to join the Reds.

After completing a deal to sign Hugo Ekitike last week, Richard Hughes’ attention has turned towards a potential blockbuster raid for Alexander Isak, with Sky Sports reporter Sacha Tavolieri claiming on Monday that the Merseysiders are likely to submit an opening offer of around £100m in the coming days.

He added that Newcastle want £150m for the striker, with LFC hoping to ultimately secure him for a fee in the region of £120m plus add-ons, and also claimed that the 25-year-old would very much like to join Arne Slot’s side.

What has Lewis Steele now said about Isak?

In an update on his eponymous YouTube channel on Monday, Steele outlined that the Magpies are now ‘braced’ for a first official bid from Liverpool and reiterated that the Sweden international is chomping at the bit for the proposed transfer.

The journalist said: “The latest is, probably from the Newcastle end, is that Newcastle are ready for that first bid to come. They’re fearing the first bid, they’re braced for impact… and I think that impact will come at some point this week or next week.

“It is the last week of July going into August this week. There’s not long left of the transfer window, although there is more than enough time to get all this business done, and I do think that Liverpool will make a play at Isak now. I said that a few days ago.

“Do I think he will join? It all depends on Newcastle, really, I do still think it’s too early to say, but I do have a sneaky feeling that this one will end up happening, or at least the bid will happen.

“The only info I have is that Liverpool are preparing a bid and Newcastle are braced for a bid. I don’t have any info whether Newcastle will play ball, and I don’t think anyone does at this stage.

“What we can say is Liverpool like him and Alexander Isak is growing in… let’s just say he’s desperate for the move to Liverpool. He really, really wants it.”

Will Liverpool ultimately break Newcastle’s resolve over Isak?

Newcastle have understandably dug their heels in and insisted that Isak isn’t for sale, as is their right, although his clear desire to join Liverpool and his omission from the Magpies’ pre-season tour of the Far East might yet give the St James’ Park hierarchy a huge decision to make.

Of course they don’t want a lose a ‘world-class‘ striker (in the words of Gary Neville) who scored 27 goals in all competitions last season and has netted 62 times in 109 appearances on Tyneside, especially with little more than a fortnight until the Premier League campaign begins.

However, if the Reds were to table an offer of £120m plus add-ons in August, and if the Swedish star begins to antagonise for a move, it wouldn’t surprise us if Eddie Howe’s side were to reluctantly shake on such a deal.

We expect that there’ll be a quite a bit of back-and-forth between the two clubs over the next month as Liverpool seek to break Newcastle’s resolve, but with each passing day, it seems increasingly plausible that Isak will ultimately call Merseyside his home by the end of the summer.

If (as is being reliably projected) the Reds submit their first offer for the 25-year-old in the coming week, it’ll be compelling to see what it amounts to and what the Magpies’ response will be.