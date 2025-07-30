Talks underway: FSG set to press ahead with plans for multi-club model after £60m incentive

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) appear to be determined to press ahead with their plans to establish a multi-club model.

Upon his appointment as the Boston-based firm’s chief executive of football in March 2024, Michael Edwards cited their planned pursuit of multi-club ownership (MCO) as ‘one of the biggest factors’ in taking the job, which saw Liverpool FC’s former sporting director restore his professional involvement with the Merseyside outfit.

Last month, Marca reported (via Football Espana) that John W Henry’s organisation identified Getafe as their preferred choice, with viability studies already undertaken regarding a potential buyout of the LaLiga side. Previous reported interest in Bordeaux and Malaga ultimately subsided.

FSG in talks with Getafe over potential takeover

As per a report from The Athletic, FSG have now taken that a step further by commencing talks with Los Azulones president Angel Torres about a potential staged takeover.

The construction and property entrepreneur had previously communicated a firm ‘not-for-sale’ message and placed a valuation of £160m on the club to deter prospective suitors.

However, the asking price has now been significantly lowered to £100m, and Liverpool’s owners view Getafe as their preferred option due to their good working relationship with the president of the LaLiga outfit, who are based just outside Madrid.

FSG’s multi-club plans mightn’t go down well with Liverpool fans

Often maligned by a section of the Reds’ fan base in recent years, FSG have been currying plenty of favour with Kopites this summer for funding a free-spending transfer window which has seen more than £250m invested in the likes of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong.

However, we can’t imagine too many LFC supporters being on board with Henry’s plans for MCO, a concept which has been condemned by numerous football fans – not least after the demotion of Crystal Palace to the Conference League due to John Textor’s simultaneous involvement with Lyon, who’ve been allowed to remain in the Europa League.

Also, Drogheda United had qualified for the tournament into which the Eagles were consigned, but the Irish side were kicked out of European competition altogether as their owners Trivela Group are over another participant in Silkeborg.

While FSG have invested across several sports, Liverpool are currently their only footballing venture, so at least there’s no risk over a conflict of interest. That could potentially change if they were to acquire Getafe, should both teams find themselves in the same UEFA tournament in future years.

We’d hate to see any team who earn qualification for Europe being booted out because of the Boston-based firm’s simultaneous involvement with the Reds, and the identity and heritage of every football club should be respected instead of them being regarded as a mere ‘feeder’ for a financially superior side.

We hope that Henry never establishes an MCO model for as long as his company are actively involved with LFC, but unfortunately he seems determined to follow through on his previously-stated plans in that regard.