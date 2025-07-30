‘Verbal agreement’ – Isak to Liverpool could be one step closer after Sky reporter’s update

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool could now be a step closer to signing Alexander Isak after an update from a Sky Sports reporter on Wednesday afternoon.

The Reds are reportedly lining up an opening offer of £100m for the Swedish striker, who apparently failed to report at Newcastle’s training ground this week in favour of undertaking his own fitness programme at home.

The 25-year-old hasn’t travelled with the Magpies’ squad for their pre-season tour to Asia and, as claimed by Lewis Steele, is ‘desperate’ to join the Premier League champions in the summer transfer window.

Isak has ‘verbal agreement’ with Liverpool

Earlier today, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg took to X with an update on Isak, who’s understood to have already agreed upon personal terms with Liverpool and could immediately become one of the squad’s highest earners if he were to sign for the Reds.

The journalist posted: ‘Understand: Alexander Isak has already reached a verbal agreement in principle with Liverpool over a contract running until 2031. Isak wants to make the move to LFC as early as this transfer window. The clubs are in contact. His salary at Liverpool would be similar to that of Hugo Ekitike’s.’

Can Newcastle be persuaded to sell Isak?

According to Capology, the newly-signed French striker is the third highest-paid player at Liverpool on £200,000 per week, almost double what Isak has been earning at Newcastle.

Even though the Swede reportedly believes he’s worth £300k-p/w (Keith Downie, Sky Sports), his much-publicised desire for a move to Anfield could see him accept less than that in order to ensure that the transfer goes through.

Of course, as much as the 25-year-old might want to join the Reds, FSG still need to put an offer on the table which’d convince the Magpies to sell, something which mightn’t be too readily achieved given the Tynesiders’ hitherto firm not-for-sale stance.

Eddie Howe admitted during Newcastle’s pre-season tour that what happens with Isak is out of his hands and didn’t completely shut the door on the possibility of a transfer occurring in August (Sky Sports), which may hint at a feeling privately that the striker could be sold if Liverpool come forward with a sufficiently attractive bid.

It shouldn’t be much longer before the Reds make their first official move and submit a proposal to the St James’ Park outfit, whose response will be eagerly awaited, to put it mildly.