(Image) Leaked poster shows Florian Wirtz modelling new Liverpool kit ahead of Adidas return

Image via Carl Recine/Getty Images and @CapeTown_Bru on X

Liverpool’s rekindled partnership with Adidas officially begins on Friday, although there won’t exactly be any great mystery over the design of the kits for the 2025/26 season.

The Reds’ contract with Nike runs to 31 July, which explains why Arne Slot’s side have continued to wear last season’s apparel in their matches this month. The shirt in which Premier League glory was secured earlier in the year was worn for the final time in the 3-1 win over Yokohama F. Marinos on Wednesday.

There’s already been an abundance of kit leaks online purporting to show what LFC will be wearing in the new campaign, and Linda Pizzutti inadvertently teased what our upcoming training gear will look like, having posted a photo to Instagram of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk wearing it.

Leaked poster shows Liverpool’s new Adidas kits

A poster displaying Ryan Gravenberch and Florian Wirtz sporting Liverpool’s new shirts ahead of the commencement of the Adidas deal has now been shared to social media by X user @mdeeks76.

The Dutchman is seen in the purported home kit for 2025/26, with the white away shirt modelled by our club-record signing (in a long-sleeved version, no less).

Liverpool and Adidas – the rekindling of a glorious partnership

We already have a fairly accurate idea what the official Liverpool kits will look like for the new season, but that isn’t likely to diminish supporters’ enthusiasm for the return to Adidas, who’ve had two previous stints as the Reds’ kit manufacturer (1985-1996 and 2006-2012).

As reported by Paul Joyce for The Times, the partnership with the German brand will earn LFC more than £60m per year, twice the guaranteed figure that Nike were paying (excluding royalties on net sales of club products).

Therefore, the changeover of kit supplier isn’t just satisfying from a nostalgia perspective – it’ll also strengthen the bank balance at Anfield, particularly when the new gear inevitably goes flying out of the shops as soon as it’s officially launched on Friday.

The previous Adidas eras at Liverpool are associated with many great players in L4, including John Barnes, Alan Hansen, Ian Rush, Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres. From 2025 onwards, the likes of Wirtz, Salah, Van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister could become synonymous with the three-striped brand on Merseyside.

Whoever might be wearing it in the coming years, let’s hope that the German supplier’s forthcoming kits for the Reds will go down in legend as part of a glorious period on the pitch for LFC!

You can view the poster featuring Gravenberch and Wirtz below, via @mdeeks76 on X: