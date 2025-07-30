Liverpool insider reacts as Fabrizio Romano confirms Reds have agreed another transfer

Luis Diaz is now officially a Bayern Munich player.

The Colombian has already been pictured in the Bavarian giants’ colours after agreeing a €75m [£64.8m] transfer to the Bundesliga champions this summer.

Liverpool now find themselves an attacker short amid ongoing links with Real Madrid winger Rodrygo and official interest in Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.

Neil Mellor reacts as Fabrizio Romano confirms Luis Diaz transfer

Luis Diaz pumps both fists in celebration during Colombia game.
(Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Diaz joins FC Bayern on a four-year deal (taking him to the summer of 2029), as reported on X (formerly Twitter) by transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The overriding feeling coming out and around the club is (quite rightly) overwhelmingly one of sheer gratitude for our former No.7’s contributions on the red half of Merseyside.

LFCTV’s Neil Mellor hopped on to X this morning to share a personal tribute to the ex-FC Porto star after completing his move to Germany.

There’s no question that Diaz will be a big miss at Liverpool; he brought dynamism and a never-say-die attitude to life at Anfield that perfectly fit in with the culture.

Games  Goals Assists
148 41 16

* Luis Diaz career stats for Liverpool Football Club, via LFC History

A transfer in Liverpool’s best interests?

Ultimately, Liverpool have made a reasonable profit on a player set to turn 29 in less than six months.

However, it would be a little deluded, to say the least, to suggest this exit is one that doesn’t hurt the club.

Diaz’s exit might mean more minutes for Cody Gakpo and teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha, but the fact remains we relied on the Colombian to play a significant role in our title-winning campaign.

In the 2024/25 campaign, the winger racked up the seventh most minutes in the squad.

Liverpool player Minutes played
Mo Salah 4,501
Virgil van Dijk 4,437
Ryan Gravenberch 4,207
Alexis Mac Allister 3,569
Dominik Szoboszlai 3,429
Ibrahima Koante 3,372
Luis Diaz 3,336

* Liverpool players ranked by minutes accrued in the 2024/25 season (across all competitions), via Transfermarkt

Don’t get us wrong – Gakpo remains a quality option to call upon, and we’re seriously excited by Ngumoha’s potential. But this is still a serious loss for Liverpool to take ahead of the new season.

  1. Bit of a downward step me thinks, probably thought his time on the pitch was going to be limited, trouble is we have lost a strong bench man, and still lumbered with JONES😣

