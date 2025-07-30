Liverpool eye new transfer bid after securing Alexander Isak ‘agreement’

(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Liverpool are understood to have secured an ‘agreement in principle’ with Alexander Isak over a summer transfer.

The Merseysiders are reportedly hellbent on signing the Swede following the addition of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle would be open to selling their top asset in the current window. Should the Reds get a clear green light, it’s expected that a British transfer record will be required to prise Isak out of St James’ Park.

Liverpool have agreement with Alexander Isak in place

It’s one thing to have personal terms boxed off and quite another to have the club in question’s permission to get the deal over the line.

From the looks of things, we’re quite a way off that point being settled this summer. The Magpies, rather understandably, aren’t keen to see their most valuable star shipped off to the Premier League champions.

Yet, they’re also forced to contend with the unpleasant reality of forcing Isak to stay put – at least until they can secure his potential successor in Sesko.

In the meantime, Liverpool allegedly have everything behind the scenes ready to go. Nicolo Schira reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the club is ready to file a fresh bid after having secured personal terms.

🚨 Excl. – Agreement in principle between Alexander #Isak and #Liverpool for a contract until 2030 (13M/year) + the option for 2031. The striker wants to join #LFC and pushing to leave #Newcastle. Reds are set to submit a new bid to try to sign the swedish, who is a main target https://t.co/zhIJfjbQmc — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 30, 2025

Is this Newcastle’s best chance to secure financial freedom?

Newcastle, to be absolutely clear, are entirely within their own rights to urge Liverpool, and any prospective suitor, to take a hike when it comes to Isak.

That said, at some point, objective decision-making has to be factored into this decision.

As things currently stand, the Magpies’ transfer efforts this summer have been far from optimal, and they’re facing a Champions League campaign without having made significant changes to the squad.

Don’t get us wrong – Anthony Elanga is a cracking signing. However, do Newcastle fans seriously feel as if the former Nottingham Forest star is going to make the difference when it comes to making a splash in Europe and holding on to a Champions League place domestically?

Eddie Howe’s men need bodies – and quality bodies!

Eddie Howe has admitted Newcastle are struggling on price

The Newcastle head coach has already made it plainly clear that the club is struggling to bring in players within their price-range.

“We have to bring the right type of player in. We should in no way act out of character, and work how we always have in the window,” the Englishman was quoted by Chronicle Live.

“That is in a strategic way. If the right player is not available to us for the right price, then we can’t do the deals.

“Everything has to fall in line. We are looking to add depth and quality to the areas that we have identified, fingers crossed we can get deals done.”

Now, that’s a perfectly sound strategy early on in the window when you’ve time to adapt.

But we’re now two days away from August, and Newcastle just haven’t sufficiently prepared their squad for the season ahead.

Whilst it might be hard for decision-makers at the club to hear, they may need to spend over the odds to sufficiently bolster their squad this summer.

In that case, they’ll need cash – the kind of cash selling a top asset like Alexander Isak would provide.

