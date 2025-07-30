Fabrizio Romano drops overnight transfer update with huge implications for Liverpool & Isak deal

(Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s ongoing pursuit of Alexander Isak looks unlikely to be resolved in the coming hours.

Newcastle, for one, remain intent on keeping hold of their most valuable asset despite the prospect of a British transfer record fee being on the table.

More to the point, the Magpies will need to have a top-class replacement lying in wait to seriously contemplate an exit of this magnitude.

Liverpool signing Alexander Isak may depend on Benjamin Sesko

The Merseysiders may need to wait on Newcastle in their ongoing efforts to land Benjamin Sesko’s signature this summer.

Fabrizio Romano now reports that the RB Leipzig striker has yet to decide on his potential future destination in the Premier League.

This comes amid competing interest from Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United, with the Red Devils also particularly keen on signing a central forward.

“Man United keep working on the Sesko deal [and are] in contact with people close to the player, ready to also speak to Leipzig,” the Italian journalist spoke on his YouTube channel.

“So, it’s not only Newcastle. Newcastle are very ready, but Manchester United need to understand if they can be ready or not.

“This is also on the player; the player can decide at any moment to go to Newcastle or maybe to wait for Manchester United. Let’s see what’s going to happen.

“Obviously, Sesko is going to take his time; it’s not something very imminent in terms of hours. So, it’s probably going to take some days to decide what he’s going to do.

“But for sure, Benjamin Sesko remains a big topic of this window.”

The key point here is ultimately that Sesko’s decision is ‘not something very imminent’ – so Liverpool fans could be left in the lurch over Isak until the end of the week at the earliest.

Newcastle have a big decision to make

There’s a financial logic behind opting to sell the Sweden international first before embarking on further business. Albeit, one that immediately suits Liverpool whilst requiring some risk-taking from Eddie Howe’s outfit.

Selling Isak for a record fee – more than likely well above the £120m mark – would free up significant PSR headroom for the club. Certainly, it would more than likely ease the process of securing a serious replacement like Sesko from the Bundesliga.

There is, of course, also the possibility of Newcastle losing their star player and missing out on their backup target to Hugo Ekitike.

Ultimately, it all comes down to how much the side backs itself in the market compared to the likes of Manchester United.

The Red Devils may have the prestige of (increasingly distant) glorious history on their side – but Newcastle can offer Champions League football, and, potentially, top wages, immediately.

Has Isak already made the decision for Newcastle?

It’s not exactly ideal for Alexander Isak to be performing a vanishing act ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Ahead of a World Cup year, you could certainly forgive Newcastle for wanting to play a long game and test the 25-year-old’s resolve.

Equally, of course, one has to wonder how beneficial it would be for the squad and manager to be effectively holding a player against his will.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile