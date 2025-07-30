Melissa Reddy suggests major Liverpool transfer development that affects Isak deal

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

Melissa Reddy suspects that Hugo Ekitike could be used as a winger in Arne Slot’s system.

The shift would see Liverpool able to accommodate the potential arrival of Alexander Isak this summer.

The Frenchman arrived from the Bundesliga earlier in July for an up front fee of £69m (with a further £10m included in add-ons).

Where will Hugo Ekitike play if Liverpool sign Alexander Isak?

Ben Jacobs posed a reasonable query with regard to how Liverpool would look to integrate both Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak into the starting XI.

Would the Swede’s potential arrival in the current summer transfer window see both strikers competing for the lone No.9 spot? Or could the former Frankfurt star be pushed out wide to fill the spot vacated by outgoing winger Luis Diaz?

“I actually think Ekitike, when you look at his profile and his strengths, he very much fits what Arne Slot wants from his wingers,” Reddy spoke on an X Live (formerly Twitter) for GiveMeSport.

“He seems perfect to replace Luis Diaz. Especially when you consider Liverpool’s want of playing a one-on-one dribbler with acceleration who can cut inside and attack the fullback.

“If you look at Ekitike and where he thrives the most, those are the attributes that would be well-suited to the left flank.

“I also think Liverpool are looking for a more dynamic, fluid team. You can see in all of the signings thus far, Slot’s empowered to play about four or five different formations, with none of the players feeling uncomfortable or out of their depth.”

Ekitike registered 22 goals and 12 assists in 2024/25 before sharing an emotional goodbye with Frankfurt.

What qualities could Ekitike bring to the left flank?

It remains to be seen what the long-term plan for the 23-year-old is ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Regardless, it would appear that Ekitike is very much on board with Arne Slot as head coach and, potentially, his plans for the forward line.

Whilst the idea of pushing the former Bundesliga hitman out wide might raise a few eyebrows, we’d have to agree with Melissa Reddy’s analysis of the situation.

As we’ve previously detailed, the Frenchman excels at carrying the balls down the flanks and taking on a man – both traits one might associate with Luis Diaz.

Don’t take our word for it either! FBref rank Ekitike in the 96th percentile for successful take-ons and progressive carries (compared to other forwards).

In a direct comparison with our former Colombian wide man, our summer signing isn’t far off from emulating some really impressive numbers.

Players Progressive carries Successful take-ons Hugo Ekitike 3.04 1.9 Luis Diaz 3.98 2.17

* Hugo Ekitike and Luis Diaz stats compared over last 365 days, via FBref

So there’s definitely potential for our No.54 (temporary squad number) to showcase his talents out wide.

Of course, this all depends on Liverpool first securing the services of Alexander Isak in the window!

