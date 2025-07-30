Liverpool’s telling official statement reveals all about thoughts on Diaz transfer to Bayern Munich

Picture via fcbayern.com

Liverpool’s decision to sell Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich has stunned many, but digging deeper, the move begins to make financial and strategic sense for us.

The Colombian leaves Anfield after a three-and-a-half year spell packed with trophies, memories and defining moments – not least a crucial brace at Old Trafford last season and a Champions League hat-trick against Leverkusen.

As confirmed by liverpoolfc.com, Diaz has joined the Bundesliga giants in a permanent deal, departing as a Premier League champion and having played a huge role under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot.

Luis Diaz’s departure was more than a footballing decision

Signed from FC Porto in early 2022, the 27-year-old scored 65 goals across 182 Liverpool appearances and played a key role in four trophy wins, including our latest league title.

But according to Capology, Diaz earned just £55,000 per week at Liverpool – a fraction of what top earners like Mo Salah (£400k) and Virgil van Dijk (£350k) take home.

With two years left on his contract and a 29th birthday approaching, we were left with a decision: hand him a new long-term deal on much higher wages, or cash in now.

It seems we’ve opted for the latter, using the £65.5 million raised to support key moves elsewhere.

What will Liverpool do with the Diaz money?

Alexander Isak is one name firmly in the frame, with the former Real Sociedad forward seen by many fans as an ideal No.9 for Slot’s evolving frontline.

There’s also the possibility that Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa follow Diaz out the door this summer, reshaping our attack entirely before the 2025/26 campaign kicks off.

Diaz was the first player to truly break up the famed Salah–Firmino–Mane trio and that alone highlights his quality.

He leaves with our best wishes, having helped us reclaim the title and deliver unforgettable moments on Europe’s biggest stages.

The sentiment in the club statement shows this has been an amicable ending with perhaps the best decision made by all parties for a brilliant player who will be sorely missed.

