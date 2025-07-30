(Image) Mo Salah’s reaction to Rio Ngumoha wonder goal speaks volumes about Liverpool starlet

(Photos by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images and Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Rio Ngumoha will be the name on many Liverpool fans’ lips after his show-stopping contribution in the 3-1 win over Yokohama F. Marinos today.

The 16-year-old stole the show after coming off the bench in the 64th minute, tormenting the home side’s defence even before he rounded off the scoring in sensational style.

The teenage forward ran nearly half the length of the pitch before jinking past a challenge on the edge of the penalty area and firing to the net, a goal of which even an elite finisher like Mo Salah would be proud.

Salah wowed after watching Ngumoha score in Yokohama

Thanks to the camera work of LFCTV (via @asim_lfc on X), we actually got to see the Egyptian King’s immediate reaction to Ngumoha’s wonder strike.

A few seconds after the ball nestled in the back of the Yokohama net, the club’s in-house channel cut to the Liverpool dugout, where the 33-year-old was seen grinning in disbelief at what he’d just witnessed from his fellow winger.

Hopefully we get to see Salah and Ngumoha play together quite a bit

Salah is more than double Ngumoha’s current age and has become the Reds’ third-highest scorer of all time with 245 goals and counting, so for him to be left in awe of the teenager’s stupendous solo goal in Japan speaks volumes.

The Egyptian will be 35 by the time his contract expires, so the crossover period between the latter part of his Liverpool career and the inevitable emergence of the 16-year-old into the first-team for competitive games might be all too brief.

However, from what the youngster has produced in pre-season (as acknowledged by Andy Robertson), it seems almost certain that we’ll get to see him and our number 11 on the pitch together for LFC in the next couple of years. Imagine what that’s going to be like for opposition defences!

Ngumoha will be able to learn from one of the world’s best in Salah in the coming months, and one of the most gifted apprentices in the UK couldn’t ask for a better master to have as a guiding influence.

You can view Salah’s reaction to Ngumoha’s wonder goal below, taken from LFCTV’s match coverage and shared via @asim_lfc on X: