‘Already knows…’ – Arne Slot says he’s selected Liverpool’s new vice-captain

(Photos by Kenta Harada and Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has seemingly identified who’ll be Liverpool’s new vice-captain and informed the chosen candidate, although the public – and even the player’s teammates – are kept guessing.

The role is currently vacant within the Reds’ first team following the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid earlier in the summer, with the England right-back having been handed the responsibility two years ago this week.

Virgil van Dijk remains as skipper, with Andy Robertson, Mo Salah and Alisson Becker the other members of LFC’s on-field leadership group.

Slot coy on Liverpool vice-captaincy

Slot was asked about the vice-captaincy after Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Yokohama F. Marinos on Wednesday, in which Wataru Endo wore the armband for the final half-hour after he came on for the Reds’ number 4.

The 46-year-old said (via liverpoolfc.com): “The group doesn’t know yet. I did talk to the individuals already, so the one that’s going to be vice-captain already knows. Everybody likes to have leaders in the team, and in modern football you don’t see that that much anymore.

“I have the privilege that I have a few of them, so experienced players that are not only experienced but understand the game and can be a voice inside the group and during the game, so that’s always very helpful.”

Slot has plenty of worthy candidates from which to choose

The composition of the current leadership group would suggest that one out of Robertson, Salah or Alisson will replace Alexander-Arnold as vice-captain, but perhaps Slot might hand the duty to someone outside of that trio.

We’d imagine that it’d be given to someone who’s likely to play in most matches, so that may rule out Endo, who captains his country but is usually confined to substitute appearances for Liverpool.

In terms of who might be a potential candidate for promotion to the leadership group, or even an outside shout for the vice-captaincy, Dominik Szoboszlai is the current Hungary skipper, while Ibrahima Konate has worn the armband for France.

We should know soon enough who’ll be Van Dijk’s immediate deputy in that regard, but as Slot alluded to, the Reds are in the fortunate position of having plenty of on-field leaders who appear capable of embracing added responsibility within the team, and indeed the squad as a whole.

That’s exactly the way he would want it as Liverpool get ready to try and retain their Premier League title in 2025/26.