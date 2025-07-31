Arne Slot explains why he’ll miss Luis Diaz more than fans realise

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

What looked like just another big-name transfer has brought a far more emotional reaction behind the scenes at Liverpool.

Luis Diaz’s exit to Bayern Munich ended a memorable three-and-a-half-year spell on Merseyside, and Arne Slot didn’t hide the personal loss he feels after the Colombian’s departure.

Speaking at the end of our pre-season tour of Asia, the head coach said via liverpoolfc.com: “Yeah, it was [always going to be a sad day when Diaz left LFC]… I’m going to miss his song a lot, a lot, a lot as well because it was maybe one of the best songs our fans have for a player.”

Arne Slot is a big fan of Luis Diaz

It’s a rare moment of sentiment from the Dutchman, who usually deals in tactical pragmatism. But in Diaz, he clearly saw more than just a player.

The 28-year-old left-sided attacker, who won four major trophies at Anfield and played 50 games last season, leaves a legacy that won’t be forgotten quickly – not just for his 17 goals and 8 assists in 2024/25, but for how he carried himself every day.

“Even when I didn’t play him he always came out for every training session and gave it everything, with a smile on his face,” Slot said.

That detail will resonate with Liverpool fans who took Diaz into their hearts, with his anthem quickly becoming a crowd favourite.

Slot also addressed the financial reasoning behind the £65.5 million sale, saying: “This club also needs to recoup funds to get these transfers that we already did over the line.”

Luis Diaz’s Liverpool exit was a financial decision from the club

The Colombian’s exit has paved the way for new arrivals like Florian Wirtz, who officially joined up with the squad this month.

The German playmaker is expected to offer a fresh spark in the final third – but filling Diaz’s boots, both on and off the pitch, won’t be simple.

We are also hoping that his exit doesn’t just help pay for deals already done but perhaps also facilitates the next move, with Alexander Isak hotly tipped to join the club.

This was more than just a transfer. The No.7 might be gone, but the song – and the smile – will echo around Anfield for years to come.

