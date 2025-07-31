‘That deal will get done’ – Sky reporter believes Liverpool could pull off blockbuster transfer

Image via Keith Downie on YouTube

Liverpool have been backed to pull off a blockbuster transfer in August by one Sky Sports reporter.

It’s common knowledge by now that the Reds are pursuing a move for Alexander Isak, who’s very keen on joining Arne Slot’s side and didn’t join Newcastle on their pre-season tour to the Far East.

Instead of reporting to the Magpies’ training base, the 25-year-old has been undergoing an individual programme at his former club Real Sociedad, a situation of which St James’ Park chiefs are aware (talkSPORT).

Keith Downie weighs in on Liverpool’s pursuit of Isak

In an update on his personal YouTube channel, Sky Sports’ northeast football reporter Keith Downie voiced his belief that Liverpool will convince Eddie Howe’s side to sell the striker if they can table a British record bid for him.

The journalist said of Isak: “As you all know, his head’s been turned. I fully expect if Liverpool come to the table and offer a big offer, that deal will get done. It’s just whether Liverpool can come up with the funds or not.

“I know Newcastle have set the fee at £150m and that’s what they want. I think they’ll end up doing a deal for around about £135m, something like that, which still smashes the Premier League record.

“I just think, ‘What’s the point in having a player who’s unsettled, who’s unhappy, who’s maybe causing some problems?’… I think once a player’s head is turned, it’s hard to get them on it.”

Will Liverpool eventually get a deal done for Isak?

When a source as credible as Downie is indicating that a move for Isak is viable, it’s bound to give Liverpool fans increased hope that the prospective transfer will come off.

Steve Nicol has argued (not without justification) that the Reds would be better off prioritising a new centre-back, given how threadbare our options are in that part of the squad, although it’s difficult not to feel excited about the possibility of landing the Premier League’s second highest scorer of last season.

The champions have already spent more than £250m on new signings this summer, and they’d clearly need to break their transfer record for the second time in a matter of weeks if they’re to land the Swedish striker, although the £65.5m banked from selling Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich offers greater leeway to go big on the Newcastle star.

There’s no mistaking that Isak wants to join Liverpool, although he’s reportedly been told by his club that they won’t be cashing in on him under any circumstances. It therefore seems that, come 7pm on 1 September, somebody will be left disappointed.

For now, the onus is on LFC to submit an opening offer to St James’ Park and await a response. We suspect that there could be quite a bit of back-and-forth between the two clubs over the next month.