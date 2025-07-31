‘Hopeful…’ – Sky reporter shares ‘very positive’ update on Isak as transfer talks ‘progressing’

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Newcastle are understood to be in discussions over a potential transfer for Alexander Isak, with the talks understood to be ‘progressing well’.

The Reds have yet to submit an official offer for the 25-year-old, with Chronicle Live reporting that St James’ Park chiefs are annoyed that the speculation has been ongoing for so long without a bid being tabled.

Several reporters have indicated that the striker is very keen on joining Arne Slot’s side, with Sky Sports’ northeast football correspondent Keith Downie saying that he thinks a deal will eventually get done.

Liverpool and Newcastle now in talks over potential Isak transfer

On Thursday lunchtime, Florian Plettenberg took to X with an update on Isak’s future, outlining that there’s an optimism within the Sweden international’s camp that the two clubs will reach an agreement.

The Sky Germany reporter posted: ‘Talks between Newcastle and Liverpool over Alexander Isak are progressing well. The player’s camp are very positive about the situation. Isak is hopeful that an agreement between the clubs can be reached. A record bid will be needed.

‘A verbal agreement in principle over a contract running until 2031 has been reached with Liverpool, as reported yesterday.’

Promising signs that Liverpool will ultimately sign Isak…

It’s been known for several days that Isak wants the move to Liverpool and that he’s verbally agreed personal terms, but any hopes of a transfer materialising will rest on what happens with dealings between the two clubs.

That there now appears to be a progressive dialogue between the respective powerbrokers at Anfield and St James’ Park is a positive sign towards a deal being struck, even though Downie has indicated that Newcastle continue to hold out hope of reaping £150m from the striker’s prospective sale.

The Reds are most unlikely to go in that high with their first offer, instead taking the Magpies’ temperature with a lower bid and determining from their response how much ground needs to be bridged for an agreement to be reached.

Now that Liverpool have sold Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich for £65.5m (BBC Sport), theoretically they ought to be in a stronger position to put a bid on the table for Isak, but how much it’ll be for is the burning question.

This saga probably still has plenty more plot twists to be revealed, but Plettenberg’s update at least suggests that things are moving in the right direction from the Merseysiders’ (and indeed the player’s) perspective.