Report: Liverpool could be forced to concede defeat over £35m centre-back powerhouse

(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

According to reports from Italy, Liverpool could be left frustrated in their hopes of landing one rumoured centre-back target.

The Reds have been linked with a move for teenage Parma defender Giovanni Leoni, with a ‘concrete offer’ understood to have been in the works earlier this month (Gazzetta dello Sport).

The need for greater centre-back depth has been heightened by the recent injury to Joe Gomez, with Arne Slot currently having just two senior options in that area of the pitch, and Steve Nicol has argued that the position should be prioritised over a rumoured swoop for Alexander Isak.

However, judging by the latest update from Calciomercato, Liverpool may be forced to concede defeat over the €40m-valued (£34.6m) youngster.

Leoni not interested in joining Liverpool

The Reds are joined by Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus and both Milan clubs in taking an interest in Leoni, although every one of his prospective suitors could be left disappointed.

The report states that the 19-year-old would prefer to remain at Parma than join any of the aforementioned teams, as he feels that his best chance of playing regularly in the upcoming season would be with the Gialloblu, which in turn could aid his chances of making Italy’s 2026 World Cup squad (if the Azzurri qualify).

Liverpool could do with Leoni, even if it’s just for squad depth

If Liverpool were to sign Leoni, he probably wouldn’t dislodge Virgil van Dijk or Ibrahima Konate whenever our first-choice centre-back pairing is available, although he could still play a decent number of games if injuries were to strike or if Arne Slot wants to rotate his squad for certain fixtures.

The towering Italian (6 foot 5) still has a few aspects of his game which need improvement – as evidenced by figures from FBref comparing him to positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues last season – but the quantity and reputation of the clubs taking an interest in him indicates how highly he’s rated.

He reportedly has the Reds’ number 4 as a role model to try and emulate (Calciomercato), and there could be no better example of someone from whom to learn if he were to get the opportunity.

However, with Leoni seemingly intent on staying with Parma in order to maximise his chances of playing at the World Cup next summer, it could be difficult for Liverpool to entice him to Anfield unless they could convince him that he’d play regularly under Slot.

If the reported pursuit of Marc Guehi were to hit a dead end, it might be worthwhile for Richard Hughes (who’s well connected in Serie A circles) to at least sound out the Italian teenager and see if he can persuade him into joining the Reds.