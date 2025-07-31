“That’s kind of weird” – Steve Nicol fears Liverpool might be making a huge transfer mistake

Image via ESPN FC

Steve Nicol has urged Liverpool to reconsider what he believes is a ‘weird’ transfer pursuit, given the current composition of the squad at Anfield.

Even after the recent acquisition of Hugo Ekitike, the Reds continue to be strongly linked with a potential British record swoop for Alexander Isak, with reports of a £100m offer being lined up for the Newcastle striker.

That comes amid a shortage of centre-backs in the squad, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate the only natural senior options in that area after the sale of Jarell Quansah and the injury to Joe Gomez.

Nicol fears Liverpool have their transfer priorities wrong

Speaking on ESPN FC, Nicol questioned Liverpool’s rumoured pursuit of the Swedish marksman and insists that they should be prioritising a move for a new centre-back instead.

The former Reds defender said: “I think it’s really strange that, if tomorrow Liverpool sign Isak for £120m, I’m not going to be dancing on the table, which seems a little weird… I want a centre-back. Had Ekitike not been at Liverpool, I would be dancing on the table if you turned around tomorrow and said we’d signed Isak.

“The fact that they have Ekitike now… it kind of feels like something you don’t need, when there’s a big hole that needs to be filled, yet you could go and spend £120m on something you probably don’t need. That’s kind of weird.”

Does Nicol have a valid point?

Nicol’s view mightn’t be universally welcomed among Liverpool fans who are understandably excited about the prospect of signing the second-highest scorer in the 2024/25 Premier League, but his pragmatic stance is easy to justify.

Even after the tragic death of Diogo Jota and the sale of Luis Diaz, the Reds still have plenty of depth in attack as things stand, albeit that the situation could change if the likes of Federico Chiesa or Ben Doak were to depart in the next month.

Although we have one of the best centre-back pairings in the world in Van Dijk and Konate, it’d be risky in the extreme to bank on both of them being available for the entire season. Even once Gomez regains full fitness, we still seem to be short in that area of the pitch.

Isak might be the luxury item in the marketplace, but someone like Marc Guehi is currently a more practical target to address the needs of the squad. It’s like craving a Rolls-Royce but realising that a less expensive (but still not bargain-basement) car is the more advisable purchase.

Nicol’s argument is valid, even if it mightn’t be what everyone wants to hear. However, as we know by now, the Anfield hierarchy won’t be swayed one bit by public opinion when it comes to determining Liverpool’s transfer strategy.

Let’s just hope that, whatever happens between now and the end-of-summer deadline, there isn’t cause for regret later in the season.