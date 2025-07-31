Young winger sends message to Slot after scoring in front of 67,000 fans in Japan

Picture via liverpoolfc.com

Liverpool concluded their pre-season tour of Asia with a 3-1 win over Yokohama F. Marinos – but for one young winger, the real story is just getting started.

Rio Ngumoha struck late on in front of over 67,000 fans at Nissan Stadium, helping the Reds secure a comfortable victory in their final friendly on tour.

And speaking to All Red Video after the match, the teenager admitted he’s already focused on showing Arne Slot exactly what he’s capable of.

“I just want to do bigger and better things for me and the club,” he explained.

Rio Ngumoha is full of confidence and patience for his chance

Ngumoha’s goal was Liverpool’s third of the night after Florian Wirtz and Trey Nyoni had turned things around following a shock opener from the J1 League side.

The 16-year-old, who joined the Reds from Chelsea in 2023, also paid tribute to his family when reflecting on the moment.

“Probably my brother – biggest person in my life, probably him and my mum. I know he’s definitely buzzing to check it out,” he said when asked who would be the first to send him a message after the game.

The academy product also stressed he’s not in a rush, but made clear he’s ready to earn his place under the Premier League-winning boss.

“Like I said, I’m not trying to rush because I’m still only young, but at the same time I just want to show the manager what I can do.”

Ngumoha wants to earn trust of Slot after scoring

Ngumoha’s ambition is clear – and his opportunity may come sooner than expected.

With Luis Diaz now sold and Federico Chiesa linked with a move away, we could be seeing more of Liverpool’s younger attacking options in the months ahead.

Arne Slot has already spoken after Ngumoha’s composed finish in Japan and offered more advice for the starlet.

Supporters will be intrigued to see whether the 16-year-old, who featured regularly for the U21s last term, can break into the matchday squad once the season gets underway.

He’ll now return to Merseyside with the rest of the squad to continue pre-season preparations ahead of the Community Shield clash – and this performance will have done his chances no harm at all.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile