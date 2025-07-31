Fabrizio Romano reiterates ‘obvious’ point about Alexander Isak as Newcastle crack the whip

Images via George Wood/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Alexander Isak and Newcastle could be on a collision course over his immediate future, judging by various reports over the past 24 hours.

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to submit an opening bid of £100m for the striker, who’s apparently gone AWOL on Tyneside (having not joined the Magpies on their pre-season tour to the Far East) and is understood to be ‘desperate‘ for a move to Anfield this summer.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed on Wednesday (via X) that the 25-year-old has a ‘verbal agreement in principle’ with the Reds over a six-year contract, although he first needs his current employers to give the green light to any such move.

What’s the latest on Isak, Liverpool and Newcastle?

In an update on his eponymous YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano reiterated that Isak’s sole wish is to join Liverpool and that both parties are simply waiting for Newcastle to engage.

The Italian transfer reporter said: “I told you I think for two weeks now that Alexander Isak wants to go to Liverpool. How can you think that he doesn’t go to train, doesn’t go on tour with Newcastle, without having a contract ready with Liverpool? It’s quite obvious that the contract is not a problem. It’s absolutely obvious.

“The player is never going to create a problem with his current club if he doesn’t have an agreement ready on the other side. Personal terms are never going to be a problem. Isak wants to go to Liverpool; I keep repeating that.”

Romano added: “For Alexander Isak, it’s only Liverpool, so forget about the reports on all the other clubs…It’s on Newcastle. If and when Newcastle open the doors to an exit, Liverpool are ready to be there and to make a record bid. Liverpool are ready to go for it, but are waiting for Newcastle to call and say, ‘OK, now it’s time to do this.”

However, the Magpies don’t seem prepared to send out that message – as per GIVEMESPORT, the St James’ Park hierarchy have straight-up told Isak that they won’t be selling him this summer, as they have no need to cash in and aren’t in any great danger of breaching Profit and Sustainability requirements.

Either Isak or Newcastle will be left disappointed in the next month

A player who wants to move and a club which has no intention of selling – if these reports are accurate, then somebody somewhere is going to be left frustrated by the end of August.

Isak is under contract at Newcastle for three more years, and the Magpies have every right to insist that they won’t be rolling out the red carpet for Liverpool to simply come along, throw money on the table and toddle off with the Swedish striker.

However, the reality of football is that every single player has their price, and if the 25-year-old were to go nuclear in trying to force an exit, that might eventually prompt a change in mindset from the Tyneside hierarchy.

We’re still waiting for the Reds to make a formal offer to Eddie Howe’s side, and it seems quite clear that it’d have to be a rather extraordinary proposal for Newcastle to even entertain it.

With another month to go in this transfer window, though, the saga looks set to continue right throughout August and probably into the new Premier League season…possibly even until the two clubs face off at St James’ Park on the 25th of the month.