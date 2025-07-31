England legend claims Liverpool could all but guarantee another league title if they do one thing

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could effectively guarantee another Premier League title in 2025/26 if they were to add one particular player to their ranks.

That’s according to Stuart Pearce, who’s claimed that the defending champions would be unstoppable if they were to pull off the blockbuster signing of Alexander Isak to accompany Mo Salah in the Reds’ attack.

Despite Newcastle reportedly telling the striker that they won’t be cashing in on him this summer, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie believes that an offer of around £135m will ultimately persuade the Magpies to sell a player who’s hugely keen on a move to Anfield.

Pearce: Liverpool could effectively kill off title race if they sign Isak

Former England defender Pearce is convinced that, if the top two scorers in the 2024/25 Premier League were to become teammates at Liverpool, the Merseysiders would all but kill off the competition and go on to win a 21st top-flight title in the upcomng season.

The 63-year-old said (via Liverpool Echo): “The title is over if Liverpool get Isak, yes. They’ve ended up investing in what they’ve got, and bringing him and his goals through the door to add to Salah would be incredible.”

Would Isak turn Liverpool into unstoppable title favourites?

Would the Reds become an unstoppable force if they were to sign Isak before the end of the summer transfer window?

The thought of him and Salah in the same attack would be heavenly for Liverpool fans and frightening for supporters of other clubs, and it’d certainly reinforce the Merseysiders’ billing as favourites to retain their Premier League crown.

However, it seems overly simplistic to state that there’d be no title race if we were to land the Newcastle striker. Arsenal could have a lot more cutting edge up front in 2025/26 after signing Viktor Gyokeres, while Manchester City can’t be discounted despite having a poor year by their standards.

Also, a big-money move for Isak wouldn’t solve the crisis in waiting at the other end of the pitch, where right now we’re only one injury away from either having to play someone out of position at centre-back or throw an academy player in at the deep end (basically, 2020/21 all over again).

Whatever happens between now and 1 September, hopefully Liverpool will have sufficient strength in depth throughout their squad to make a sustained attempt at retaining the Premier League title, having fallen well short of going back-to-back the last time we were defending champions.