From rejected trial to captain of Liverpool – Endo’s homecoming story will stun fans

Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Asia ended with a heartfelt moment that underlined what it truly means to represent this club.

Nearly an hour into our 3-1 win over Yokohama F. Marinos, Japan international Wataru Endo entered the pitch in front of a rapturous home crowd.

It wasn’t just the setting that made it special — it was the significance of what followed.

The 32-year-old was handed the captain’s armband by Virgil van Dijk, a gesture that visibly moved the former Stuttgart man.

“It was an amazing moment for me because I came back to Japan as a Liverpool player,” he told liverpoolfc.com. “For me, it meant a lot.”

Our No.3 added: “I really appreciate my manager and Virg… I think all Japanese people maybe wanted me to be captain!”

Wataru Endo deserved his moment as Liverpool captain

It was a reward that Arne Slot confirmed was no accident.

The Dutchman explained in his post-match press conference (via liverpoolfc.com) that the decision was a deliberate nod to Endo’s role in our title-winning campaign.

Despite not always starting, the versatile midfielder was a dependable figure for Liverpool last season — and he proved it again by dropping into centre-back without fuss.

“I don’t mind where I play,” he said. “I just give 100 per cent.”

Wataru Endo’s selfless nature makes him a key team player

Endo’s journey makes it all the more special.

He admitted he once had a trial at Yokohama but didn’t make the cut but now, he returned as a Premier League champion and Liverpool captain.

The dream Endo spoke of was one he shared with his family, all of whom were in attendance in Yokohama.

This moment also capped off a tour where Florian Wirtz continued to show his quality — the German equalised before Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha sealed the win, giving us the final word in Japan.

Whilst all focus is on who we could sign next and whether Alexander Isak will be our new striker, this story shows that we are more than blessed with what is already in our club.

As we now return to Liverpool to ramp up preparations, this pre-season tour finale served as the perfect reminder of what unity, respect and pride in the badge truly look like.

