Liverpool could fund half of Isak deal after significant transfer update breaks

(Photos by Kenta Harada & Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa could be the next in line to depart Liverpool Football Club this summer.

The Merseysiders have already seen Luis Diaz head off to Bayern Munich after failing to tie down the Colombian with an improved contract.

Despite the Italian international’s popularity amongst the Anfield faithful, it seems he could follow the former No.7 out the door.

Federico Chiesa exit could help Liverpool soften Alexander Isak outlay

It would be foolish to suggest Chiesa’s potential exit from Liverpool would make a significant dent in any bid we put forward for Alexander Isak.

That said, with a total package of £65.5m (inclusive of add-ons) secured for Diaz, a further injection of cash wouldn’t go amiss.

Mark Brus over at sister site CaughtOffside now reports that a multitude of Serie A clubs would be more than happy to take the 27-year-old off our hands.

Napoli, for instance, would be prepared to shake on a loan deal with a €9m [£7.8m] option to buy. We rather suspect Liverpool will be looking to breach the £10m at the bare minimum for a player they paid £10m up front for from Juventus in 2024.

Assuming such a fee can be secured, and taking into account the up front fee of £61m paid for Diaz, according to The Athletic – that’s a total of £71m that could be immediately put toward Isak.

Who else wants to sign Chiesa?

One source close to CaughtOffside claimed the following: “Atalanta want to sell Ademola Lookman for €50 million. If that happens, they plan to bring Chiesa to replace him. But Atalanta and Liverpool have not made a deal yet.”

We’re not naive enough to think we’re going to get the lion’s share of that potential deal for the winger.

That said, we just can’t see Liverpool being prepared to sell the former Serie A sensation at a loss with three years left on his deal.

Chiesa will be granted his wish to leave, but it will be on the club’s terms.

How much do Newcastle want for Isak?

Reports coming out of the north east have already confirmed that Newcastle value the Swede at around the £150m mark.

After the bulk of negotiations have taken place, however, we’d be surprised if Richard Hughes can’t negotiate that down and closer to the £130m-140m range.

In which case, deals for Diaz and Chiesa would see Liverpool ready with half, or more, of Alexander Isak’s asking price.

Of course, it should be borne in mind that we’ve already committed to significant outlays for Florian Wirtz (£116m) and Hugo Ekitike (£79m). But we’re hardly in any danger of running afoul of PSR in this window.

There is still plenty of room for Arne Slot’s men to manoeuvre in the market.

