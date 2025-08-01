After Diaz: Christian Falk weighs in on second possible exit from Liverpool first-XI

(Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich will not pursue a move for Ibrahima Konate in the current summer window.

That position will remain consistent for as long as out-of-favour centre-back Kim Min-jae remains at the club.

The Bundesliga champions have already recruited one Liverpool star this summer in left winger Luis Diaz.

PSG and Real Madrid are also said to be keen on adding Konate to their ranks.

It’s good news for the Merseysiders who are already in clear need of centre-back reinforcements this summer.

The Bavarian giants are understood to be keen on offloading the South Korean this summer, however, suitable offers have yet to be forthcoming.

With FC Bayern struggling to move the defender on, Christian Falk reports that the Allianz Arena-based outfit won’t be pushing for Konate’s signature.

“Kim Min-jae has yet to be sold, and there’s still not a serious option on the table for either the South Korean defender or the club,” the Bayern transfer news expert told CF Bayern Insider.

“So, at the moment, he’s expected to be available for the upcoming season. This is why we can rule out interest in Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate.

“As long as Min-jae is still in the squad, there’s no place for such an investment. Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry are likewise staying put for the time being.”

Liverpool still have a Real Madrid problem

Liverpool aren’t out of the woods yet, even with Bayern not set to join the race as things stand.

Reliable journalist Lewis Steele has given us somewhat bleak odds (50/50) of keeping Ibrahima Konate beyond the summer transfer window.

Despite Real Madrid’s well-established interest in the French international, however, we’re led to believe that the centre-half’s priority is talks with Liverpool.

The sticking point for both parties is understood to be on wages, with the former RB Leipzig man currently 18th on the wage list.

Players Position on the wage list Wages (per week) Conor Bradley 17th £75,000 Ibrahima Konate 18th £70,000 Wataru Endo 19th £50,000 (unconfirmed)

* Liverpool players’ wages ahead of the 2025/26 season, via Capology

Konate is entitled to a wage increase

Look, the simple fact of the matter is that a player of Konate’s calibre – who was part of Liverpool’s first-choice centre-back pairing alongside Virgil van Dijk – should be paid more than £70k-a-week.

How much exactly remains a point of debate. Certainly, you’d have to side with Richard Hughes and Liverpool’s recruitment team if the 26-year-old’s entourage is looking for a figure close to Virgil van Dijk’s mammoth £350k-a-week.

Ibrahima Konate’s exceptional, but not a game-changer on par with our Dutch skipper.

If that reality clashes with his personal expectations, then a free transfer next summer looks all but certain.

It would be a big shame, but Liverpool simply can’t afford to go another centre-back down in the current window.

