‘I heard’ – Fresh Alexander Isak info breaks in intriguing morning update for Liverpool

Liverpool have a clear intention of getting a deal done for Alexander Isak in this summer transfer window.

It’s an intention reportedly shared by the Sweden international, though it may be dependent to a small or greater extent on Newcastle’s ability to first secure a replacement.

Benjamin Sesko is at the top of both the Magpies and Manchester United’s list. However, the current expectation is that the Slovenian is Old Trafford-bound.

Bayern have helped Liverpool with Alexander Isak transfer

Luis Diaz’s transfer to Bayern Munich, whilst no doubt regrettable, could prove to be a sensational win-win scenario.

The Merseysiders lose a top performer on the left flank, but have given themselves even more financial wiggle room in the window. Not to say that it was desperately needed prior to the Colombian’s departure!

Regardless, it’s a welcome cash boost at a time when we’ll be expected to fork out well in excess of £100m for Isak’s signature. More to the point, Liverpool are prepared to funnel the cash straight toward their efforts to sign the 25-year-old striker.

“I heard that Liverpool wants to put the money they earned from selling Luis Diaz towards a potential deal with Newcastle for Alexander Isak,” Bayern Munich transfer news expert Christian Falk informed CF Bayern Insider.

How much will Liverpool spend on Isak?

Newcastle are, according to reports, keen to secure a figure around the £150m for Isak. However, there is a degree of expectation that Liverpool could bring that number down to around £130m in the final deal.

Allegedly, talks are ‘progressing well’ between the Premier League clubs, with Alexander Isak said to be ‘hopeful’ that an agreement can be struck.

Can Newcastle hold on to Isak this summer?

It’s a question of how strong Newcastle’s resolve is in a market in which they’re struggling to make a serious splash.

The Magpies can rightly point to the fact that they lack a sporting director as a significant contributing factor. Regardless, the point remains that they’re set to embark on a Champions League campaign without having made sufficient changes to the squad.

Newcastle signings in 2025 summer transfer window Fee paid Anthony Elanga £55m Antonio Cordero Free transfer

Is the risk of falling outside the Champions League places worth it if it means Newcastle get to hold on to Isak for another year?

Is the Swede going to do anything but kick up a fuss next summer if he’s denied a dream move this summer and his current club isn’t competing in Europe’s premier competition?

Things aren’t exactly looking great right now either. The Guardian reports that Alexander Isak is off training at his old club, Real Sociedad, amid the ongoing transfer saga.

It’s an unpleasant series of conundrums to consider – but these are the stakes.

