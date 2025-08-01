David Ornstein confirms Alexander Isak stance after Newcastle reject Liverpool offer

(Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Newcastle have rejected a ‘formal offer’ from Liverpool for Alexander Isak.

This comes at a time when the Magpies are actively exploring potential replacements in the market, including deals for Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) and Yoane Wissa (Brentford).

The Merseysiders themselves are keen to add a world-class striker option to the squad after having already reinforced the forward line with Hugo Ekitike.

Newcastle reject Liverpool offer for Alexander Isak

The renowned David Ornstein at The Athletic now confirms that Liverpool have been rebuffed in their latest approach amid ongoing talks with Newcastle over Isak’s future.

“Liverpool had previously made an informal approach to their Premier League rivals and expressed an interest in doing a deal in the region of £120million, and the Anfield club have now seen an official bid rebuffed,” the reporter wrote.

“Newcastle have tried to tie Isak to an improved contract, which would have included a release clause next summer, and encouraged him to stay in the north east through senior team-mates. But the 25-year-old has not changed his stance, which has been made clear to the club by Isak and his representatives for some time.”

What Ornstein doesn’t make expressly clear is the exact quantity of the Reds’ bid.

From the reporting on offer, however, we can confidently speculate that the offer numbered potentially in excess of £120m.

Can Liverpool still afford to sign Isak?

The short answer is yes! Liverpool have already built up some significant financial wiggle room for the 2025 summer window, owing to their ongoing commitment to a policy of sustainability.

Add on top the £65.5m package (inclusive of add-ons) secured for Luis Diaz, and the club is in a really healthy position ahead of committing to further incomings.

Theoretically, there’s scope for us to agree to a £150m bid for Alexander Isak. However, we suspect Richard Hughes and Co. will be keen to bring down Newcastle’s asking price closer to the £120m mark.

Liverpool transfers (incomings) completed Fee paid (inclusive of add-ons) Florian Wirtz £116m Hugo Ekitike £79m Milos Kerkez £40m Jeremie Frimpong £29.5m Armin Pecsi £1.5m Freddie Woodman Free transfer

Another Premier League swap looms amid clear Isak stance

One notable detail that shouldn’t escape the fanbase’s attention, however, is further confirmation that the player’s absence from the pre-season tour ‘was the player’s preference amid his uncertain future’.

So, the Premier League striker unequivocally wants the move to Anfield this summer.

It’s now up to the clubs to find a solution that allows Newcastle the room to manoeuver financially in the window and Liverpool to get their top striker target.

Any figure in excess of £120m is sure to provide Eddie Howe’s men with more than enough PSR headroom to prepare the squad for the challenges of competing additionally in the Champions League this term.

Given only Anthony Elanga and free signing Antonio Cordero have walked through the doors so far, it’s clear the Magpies still have much work left to do.

