‘Talks to continue’: Liverpool already lining up another big transfer amid Isak talks – Fabrizio Romano

Latest News Transfer News & Rumours
Posted by

Liverpool are entertaining discussions between Al Hilal and Darwin Nunez over a permanent transfer this summer.

The Merseysiders are understood to be open to parting ways with the out-of-favour striker following a mixed season under Arne Slot.

After registering 33 goal contributions in Jurgen Klopp’s final season (goal or assist every 91.69 minutes), the Uruguayan’s tally plummeted to 14 in 2024/25 (goal or assist every 145.57 minutes).

Liverpool could sell Darwin Nunez to Saudia Arabia

Darwin Nunez looks on in front of a background of floodlights.
(Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

There was always the possibility of a future at Anfield for Nunez whilst Klopp continued to lead from the touchline.

The German tactician’s style seemed to reasonably suit the all-out chaos of our No.9. However, under the 58-year-old’s replacement, he’s failed to impress.

There’s still plenty of joy in seeing the forward run out in the famous red shirt, but if we’re all completely honest, a parting of the ways this summer would be the best option for all parties concerned.

Step forward, Saudi Arabia. Fabrizio Romano now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that Al-Hilal are engaging in ‘discussions’ with Nunez‘s camp over a summer transfer.

How much would Liverpool sell Nunez for?

It remains to be seen how much the Saudi top-flight is prepared to offer for the striker.

However, it’s fair to assume that Liverpool would be far more likely to see their ideal asking price met by the riches of the Middle East as opposed to the Serie A.

Back in mid-July, we exclusively reported at Empire of the Kop that Al-Hilal are prepared to meet the club’s reported asking price for Nunez of €70m (£60.7m).

That would, at least, see us recoup the lion’s share of the £64m up front fee we initially paid Benfica back in the summer of 2022.

More Stories about Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez and Virgil van Dijk put in extra work after the end of Liverpool's training session in Tokyo
What Darwin Nunez and Virgil van Dijk were spotted doing after Liverpool training in Tokyo
Arne Slot has explaiend why Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez didn't feature for Liverpool in their defeat to Milan
Arne Slot explains why Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez weren’t in Liverpool matchday squad v AC Milan
Alexander Isak and Darwin Nunez in Saudi transfer stories
Isak transfer drama sparks fresh Saudi interest in Darwin Nunez – report

Liverpool have played a blinder in the summer transfer window

Securing a collective figure beyond the £120m mark for Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez would have to be considered stellar business from Richard Hughes and Co.

It obviously doesn’t see Liverpool break even in this window after mammoth deals for Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike (among significant outlays elsewhere).

But there’s no questioning that it puts a notable dent in the bill we’ve racked up in a very productive summer transfer window. And, ultimately, Liverpool still have plenty of PSR headroom.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether Nunez will even be prepared to make the move to Saudi Arabia. The Uruguayan had been understandably keen on staying put in Europe with his next transfer.

Perhaps the riches on offer in the Middle East, however, could prove too tempting to resist.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

More Stories Darwin Nunez Fabrizio Romano

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *