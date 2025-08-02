‘Presented their project’: Talks now escalating on another Liverpool deal amid Isak saga – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Al-Hilal’s plans to sign Darwin Nunez this summer are progressing.

The Saudi Pro League continues its new commitment to younger stars yet to hit their peak in football.

With the Uruguayan having evidently fallen out of favour at Anfield following Arne Slot’s arrival, the Saudi outfit’s timing couldn’t be more appropriate.

Al-Hilal continue to court Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez

Romano now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that Al-Hilal have ‘presented their project’ to Nunez ahead of talks with the club.

From Liverpool’s point of view, the only sticking point will be the price, with the Premier League champions understood to want €70m (£60.7m).

Rather unlike the 26-year-old’s Serie A suitors, however, we strongly suspect coming up with the appropriate level of funds won’t be an issue for the Saudi top-flight runners-up.

🚨🇸🇦 Understand Al Hilal have presented their project and plan to Darwin Nunez in recent days. Talks will follow with player and club side to understand financial details of the deal. pic.twitter.com/lK75GLeSE4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2025

The Merseysiders first signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica for an up front fee of £64m (with add-ons taking the deal to £85m) in 2022.

Another influx of cash for the Premier League champions

To say we could roughly break even on a player who didn’t really live up to expectations on the red half of Merseyside is quite something.

Don’t get it twisted, our No.9 has contributed in his time at Anfield and provided moments of unadulterated joy for Liverpool fans across the globe.

Sadly, Arne Slot’s high technical demands, coupled with Nunez’s inconsistency in front of goal, mean it’s time for a change.

Ultimately, if we’re going to commit a sizeable chunk of cash up front to secure Alexander Isak this summer, any incoming fee for our chaotic Uruguayan will be well received.

We just now have to wait and see what the official Saudi offer will be for Darwin Nunez.

How much of an improvement would Alexander Isak be?

Looking at the raw numbers in terms of attacking influence, there’s no real competition between the two strikers.

Players xG per 90 xA per 90 Darwin Nunez 0.45 0.04 Alexander Isak 0.66 0.11

* Darwin Nunez and Alexander Isak stats from 2024/25 season, via Sofascore

