Paul Joyce breaks deal that sees Liverpool realise £144.9m transfer truth

Liverpool are set to further bolster their kitty this summer with the sale of Tyler Morton to Lyon now imminent.

Paul Joyce confirmed the transfer in question on X (formerly Twitter).

The midfielder is set to now follow in the footsteps of Luis Diaz, Jarell Quansah, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Trent Alexander-Arnold (and others) in seeking pastures new.

Liverpool agree Tyler Morton transfer exit

First things first, we at Empire of the Kop would like to thank Morton for all his contributions in a Liverpool shirt.

He’s been unfortunate to have pretty stiff competition in midfield under Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot. That said, from our point of view, he’s been a consummate professional and hasn’t lacked for quality or effort during his time at Anfield.

Empire of the Kop reported back in late July that Lyon had expressed a clear interest in signing Tyler Morton this summer.

The deal will see Liverpool pocket ‘around £15m’, according to Joyce, on top of a 20% sell-on clause.

So, some pretty tidy business all round from Richard Hughes and the recruitment team!

Tyler Morton set to complete Lyon transfer. Liverpool will have a 20pc sell on clause https://t.co/oKgHpNo8B2 — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 2, 2025

How much have Liverpool made from player sales this summer?

Despite some pretty major outlays on players like Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike (and, soon, perhaps, Alexander Isak), we’ve done well to recoup some funds this summer.

Including Alexander-Arnold’s meagre £8.4m fee (to accelerate his exit ahead of a free transfer to Real Madrid), we’ve brought in roughly £144.9m (including add-ons).

Liverpool player Sale total (inclusive of add-ons) Trent Alexander-Arnold £8.4m Tyler Morton £15m (approximately) Luis Diaz £65.5m Jarell Quansah £35m Caoimhin Kelleher £18m Nat Phillips £3m (approximately)

Bear in mind there’s every possibility Liverpool could significantly add to that total if they can manage to sell Darwin Nunez to Saudi Arabia for a reported asking price of £60.7m.

That would take sales beyond the £200m mark, which stacks up reasonably well with our current outlay total of approximately £266m (including add-ons).

Liverpool performing well in sales is always a positive indicator

There’s nothing that quite beats the adrenaline rush of cash being splashed like there’s no tomorrow. Not to mention the blissful sight of a brand new, shiny footballer walking through the doors of the AXA training centre.

That said, Liverpool have hardly racked up a sound reputation for their incomings alone.

Michael Edwards’ reputation was certainly bolstered by his remarkable ability to extract top value from deadwood in the squad.

It’s incredibly reassuring to see that Richard Hughes has picked up the torch on this front and is already leading a new era of savvy transfer dealings.

Long may it continue!

