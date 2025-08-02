David Ornstein’s blockbuster morning update is great news for Liverpool & Alexander Isak transfer

(Photo by Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images)

The dominoes are falling neatly for Liverpool as Newcastle table a first official bid for Benjamin Sesko.

Eddie Howe’s men are keen on first bringing in a successor for Anfield-linked Alexander Isak before parting ways with the Swede for a potential British record transfer fee.

The RB Leipzig attacker, however, is also being courted by Manchester United. The player’s preference is understood to be a move to Old Trafford.

Newcastle paving the way for Liverpool to sign Alexander Isak

David Ornstein now reports for The Athletic that an €80m [£69.8m] bid has been submitted for Sesko on Saturday morning. The figure in question is understood to match Leipzig’s valuation for the player, according to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie.

🚨 Newcastle United submit offer to RB Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko. #NUFC bid made in last 24hrs, worth €75m + €5m – around asking price #RBLeipzig informed to suitors. #MUFC pursuit ongoing; no decision yet from 22yo Slovenia int’l striker @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/Z1WqfXrNVf — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 2, 2025

We still suspect that Newcastle may be forced into parting ways with their talismanic striker before a potential replacement is secured.

The smart move, of course, is to first wait for reinforcements. However, it’s worth emphasising, yet again, that the Magpies are in clear need of funds to manoeuvre in the summer transfer window properly.

As things currently stand, Newcastle haven’t fallen foul of PSR, but they hardly have the kind of headroom available to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Either way, if the northeast-based outfit does manage to beat United to Sesko, there’s no question it makes our lives a lot easier.

Liverpool have the advantage of Jurgen Klopp

No one can force Benjamin Sesko in any particular direction. That said, it’s hard to imagine Jurgen Klopp, now Head of Global Football at Red Bull, staying totally impartial.

It’s pure speculation on our part, but one has to imagine the German will have at least some interest in what decision the Leipzig star makes about his career.

Whilst Newcastle aren’t exactly being run smoothly at the moment amid the glaring absence of a sporting director, Manchester United are hardly setting a stellar example themselves.

Yes, the Red Devils have recruited well for their forward line this summer, but the Magpies have Champions League football and the potential to become a mainstay in the Premier League top four.

Only time will tell, but if Sesko can look beyond the historic prestige of United’s name, Newcastle still look like the more intriguing project.

