Report: Liverpool ready to follow mammoth Isak transfer with a further £70m deal

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to make a further splash in the market beyond Alexander Isak.

The Merseysiders are now understood to have set their sights on Real Madrid’s out-of-favour winger Rodrygo.

One report suggests the Brazil international is not set to play a key part in Xabi Alonso’s new setup at the Bernabeu for the 2025/26 campaign.

Fabrizio Romano reports there is already Premier League interest in Rodrygo this summer.

Could Liverpool sign Rodrygo and Isak?

ESPN Brazil (via the Mirror) now claim that the Reds have held talks with the wide man’s entourage after having reportedly monitored Rodrygo for some time.

This comes at a time when Liverpool are actively pursuing a deal for Isak after Newcastle rejected an opening bid of £110m.

Even presuming that Arne Slot’s men manage to secure the Sweden international for less than the Magpies’ £150m valuation, their next target could cost a further £70m.

That would see the pair likely signed for no less than a combined £200m!

Why Liverpool still need to sign a winger this summer

There’s a very real chance that both Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa could head out the exit door this summer.

In that case, the potential arrivals of Rodrygo and Alexander Isak would, effectively, only replace our outgoings. That leaves Liverpool with five quality attackers in the forward line.

Don’t get us wrong, between the five in question, Arne Slot can hardly complain about the calibre of footballer potentially available to him.

In that event, a player like the Real Madrid winger would make a great deal of sense in light of his ability to feature across the forward line.

Does Rodrygo complicate things for Hugo Ekitike?

There’s a vein of thought around Liverpool that Hugo Ekitike would be well-suited to a role out wide, which then leaves Alexander Isak with plenty of opportunity to nail down the central striking position.

If we’re adding Rodrygo to the mix, however, one has to wonder whether that complicates the makeup of our forward line.

The Brazil star is versatile, sure, but he’s also got a reported preference for the left flank. One might reasonably imagine any possible Liverpool transfer will be predicated on the idea that he’ll get significant minutes in that position.

Will that really be possible if we’re planning on rotating all three of Cody Gakpo, Ekitike and Rodrygo?

Perhaps we’re not planning to utilise our French attacker on the left, of course, which would change things. But it’s a dilemma we should be actively considering ahead of the new season.

