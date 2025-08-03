Agent arrived: Fabrizio Romano update is significant for Liverpool & Alexander Isak

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak’s ongoing refusal to train with Newcastle ahead of the new season will only encourage optimism over a Liverpool transfer.

The Swede’s boss, Eddie Howe, admitted on Sunday that he wasn’t sure whether the striker would play a part in training ahead of the new season.

It still remains to be seen, of course, whether or not the Magpies are prepared to sanction the 25-year-old’s exit without having first signed a successor.

Talks are ongoing with RB Leipzig over the potential addition of Benjamin Sesko. That said, Newcastle do face competition from Manchester United.

Liverpool may get Alexander Isak decision soon amid Benjamin Sesko talks

Fabrizio Romano reported on X (formerly Twitter) this Saturday that Benjamin Sesko’s agent has already arrived in Leipzig ahead of a potential ‘final decision’ over his next club.

Given the surrounding context around Liverpool’s clear interest in Alexander Isak, this could mean good news for Newcastle – and, in turn, very good news for Arne Slot’s Reds!

🚨 Benjamin Šeško’s agent, arrived in Leipzig ahead of key moment for final decision over new club. Manchester United told RB Leipzig again on Saturday: an official bid will follow after Newcastle’s one… if Šeško opens doors to the move. 🎥 More: https://t.co/ObVGz2yz6v pic.twitter.com/SHosq9ML5P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2025

For what it’s worth, however, a positive outcome for the Magpies is still far from guaranteed. In fact, separate reporting indicates that the Slovenian striker would actually prefer a move to Old Trafford.

That’s a bit of a baffling position for the player to take, given we’re talking about a side that finished 15th in the Premier League table last term.

Certainly, it’s a pity that Sesko’s management isn’t considering a Newcastle side fresh off securing Champions League football and looking their most competent selves.

Alas, here we are. We’d still argue Howe’s men represent the most interesting project for a potential signing, but it remains to be seen whether the Bundesliga man can be convinced of this.

Newcastle have already seen this film before with Anthony Gordon

Football is a naturally hypocritical world. What suits one club one week will just as likely incite outrage in another.

Liverpool, certainly, have been no stranger to top assets seeking pastures new (and objectively greener). The tables, in recent years, however, have turned, with shrewd business and competitive success transforming the club into an elite force in the market.

But let’s not be naive here as far as Newcastle are concerned. Liverpool are hardly alone in having benefited from an unsettled target opting to avoid training with a view to forcing a move.

See “Exhibit A” kindly shared on X by The Anfield Wrap’s Rob Gutmann. The Daily Mail article in question details ex-Everton man Anthony Gordon’s decision to skip out on team training amid talks with Newcastle back in January 2023 over a transfer.

You win some and you lose some, but someone somewhere is always going to be left hurt by a transfer saga developing in such a way.

Newcastle may be a rising force, but they (and their top talents) are not yet immune to the allure of a European behemoth like Liverpool.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile