Eddie Howe’s alarming Alexander Isak comments say everything about Liverpool transfer

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe has cast further doubt on Alexander Isak’s future amid Liverpool’s transfer pursuit.

The Sweden international created a media fuss after opting to avoid the Mapies’ pre-season tour of Asia, and also train away from the club at his old outfit’s, Real Sociedad, facilities.

The Merseysiders, for their part, have made clear their intent to sign the 25-year-old with a £110m bid, which was rejected by the northeast-based outfit.

Isak has since returned to train at Newcastle, though it still remains to be seen whether he’ll take an active part in the club’s pre-2025/26 campaign preparations.

Eddie Howe suggests Alexander Isak may snub Newcastle training

The bridge between the No.14 and current club Newcastle doesn’t look set to be mended anytime soon.

Eddie Howe’s latest comments on the transfer saga enveloping the Magpies were far from reassuring on the matter of the centre-forward’s return to training.

In comments relayed by Ben Jacobs on X (formerly Twitter), the ex-Bournemouth boss admitted he didn’t know if Alexander Isak would play a part in further pre-season preparations.

🗣️ Eddie Howe on whether Alexander Isak will return to training: “Of course, I'd like him to, but I don’t know at this moment. Other people have been dealing with the situation back home.” pic.twitter.com/uNHRIGesGH — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 3, 2025

Will Liverpool return with an improved bid?

It’s hard to imagine Liverpool dusting their hands after a first bid – which failed to reach Newcastle’s £150m asking price – and internally saying, “Ah, well, we tried!”

Put simply, we do suspect that the club will come in with an improved offer; the big question is when.

The Magpies can hint all they like that they’re planning on pairing transfer target Benjamin Sesko with Isak (much as they claimed they’d hoped to do with Hugo Ekitike). But it seems plainly obvious at this stage that Newcastle intend to sign the Slovenian as a replacement for their unsettled top asset.

Success in that pursuit (although not guaranteed amid rival interest from Manchester United) would surely expedite the Swede’s summer switch to Liverpool.

That’s assuming, of course, that we can manage to find some middle ground with Newcastle over a potential fee.

