Eddie Howe’s alarming Alexander Isak comments say everything about Liverpool transfer

Eddie Howe has cast further doubt on Alexander Isak’s future amid Liverpool’s transfer pursuit.
The Sweden international created a media fuss after opting to avoid the Mapies’ pre-season tour of Asia, and also train away from the club at his old outfit’s, Real Sociedad, facilities.
The Merseysiders, for their part, have made clear their intent to sign the 25-year-old with a £110m bid, which was rejected by the northeast-based outfit.
Isak has since returned to train at Newcastle, though it still remains to be seen whether he’ll take an active part in the club’s pre-2025/26 campaign preparations.
Eddie Howe suggests Alexander Isak may snub Newcastle training
The bridge between the No.14 and current club Newcastle doesn’t look set to be mended anytime soon.
Eddie Howe’s latest comments on the transfer saga enveloping the Magpies were far from reassuring on the matter of the centre-forward’s return to training.
In comments relayed by Ben Jacobs on X (formerly Twitter), the ex-Bournemouth boss admitted he didn’t know if Alexander Isak would play a part in further pre-season preparations.
🗣️ Eddie Howe on whether Alexander Isak will return to training: “Of course, I'd like him to, but I don’t know at this moment. Other people have been dealing with the situation back home.” pic.twitter.com/uNHRIGesGH
— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 3, 2025
Will Liverpool return with an improved bid?
It’s hard to imagine Liverpool dusting their hands after a first bid – which failed to reach Newcastle’s £150m asking price – and internally saying, “Ah, well, we tried!”
Put simply, we do suspect that the club will come in with an improved offer; the big question is when.
The Magpies can hint all they like that they’re planning on pairing transfer target Benjamin Sesko with Isak (much as they claimed they’d hoped to do with Hugo Ekitike). But it seems plainly obvious at this stage that Newcastle intend to sign the Slovenian as a replacement for their unsettled top asset.
Success in that pursuit (although not guaranteed amid rival interest from Manchester United) would surely expedite the Swede’s summer switch to Liverpool.
That’s assuming, of course, that we can manage to find some middle ground with Newcastle over a potential fee.
@farrellkeeling96 🚨 Eddie Howe just poured some FUEL on the Isak to Liverpool transfer saga! 🔥 #fyp #lfc #liverpool #liverpoolfc #isak ♬ original sound – Farrell Keeling
The club needs to sort something out asap.
Liverpool did not require Ekitike and certainly don’t need Isak. They want them to stop any club challenging their privileged position in the silly six.
The club should have been thrown out of the PL along with their buddy boys making that supposed elite group.
If Isak joins this sad club then so be it. But football needs levelling out financially because as it stands it is an FA, PL and UEFA joke.
With the greatest of respect, Liverpool are only part of an elite group in football due to the fact they’ve spent well when required (all whilst being committed to a policy of sustainability) and generally don’t panic in the market… not to mention having best in class when it comes to the recruitment department and head coach. Liverpool can hardly be lumped in with other outfits that have been judged, fairly or unfairly, to have gamed the system.
@AugCaes when real madrid or barca did this to liverpool did we moan like newcastle we sild player for good price and moved on u r one of the worst person alive u should be ashamed to talk like this but this is who u r as a person so go to sleep asap