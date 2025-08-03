‘Contract terms being discussed’: Liverpool inching closer to another deal before Isak – Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool are continuing to tackle multiple avenues in the summer transfer window, including the potential sale of Darwin Nunez.

Despite hopes that Arne Slot could prove to be a transformative presence for the Uruguayan, the striker’s days at Anfield appear to be numbered.

Reports had indicated that Italian clubs were seriously interested in the No.9. However, Liverpool’s asking price (reportedly set at €70m [£60.7m]) for Nunez has precluded him from a potential Serie A move.

Has Darwin Nunez stance on Saudi Pro League transfer changed?

Darwin Nunez dribbles with the ball during Liverpool game.
(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

We were initially led to believe that the former Benfica hitman was only really open to a move within the boundaries of Europe.

However, judging by Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday evening, it would appear that position is not quite fixed.

The Italian reports that Al-Hilal ‘have presented [an] official proposal’ to Darwin Nunez. Intriguingly, it would appear as if the negotiations are being entertained by the player and his camp. So, a move certainly isn’t off the table just yet.

From a Liverpool perspective, that’s seriously good news given that the likes of Napoli and Co. were not able to fork out the kind of cash we were hoping to receive for the out-of-favour forward.

Nunez sale would help Liverpool keep costs down amid Isak pursuit

It should be emphasised that Liverpool are in absolutely no danger of breaching PSR this summer – even should we complete a record transfer for Isak.

Regardless, it’s nice to see that the club has already made some significant headway in balancing the books with deals for the likes of Luis Diaz (£65.5m) and Jarell Quansah (£35m).

A further influx of cash in the region of £60m for Nunez would no doubt be welcome news for a club that continues to be extremely well run behind the scenes.

Not to mention beneficial ahead of a potential mammoth fee to be spent on Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.

It remains to be seen whether we manage to complete this one before the summer window closes on September 1. But we’re hopeful!

