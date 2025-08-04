‘There is a feeling…’ – Former PL striker shares Isak transfer claim Liverpool fans will love

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak remains a Newcastle United player as of now, but will that still be the case by the end of the summer transfer window?

Liverpool have had an opening offer of £110m for the striker rejected by the Magpies (The Athletic), although it’d be a surprise if they didn’t try their luck at least once more for what’d almost certainly be a British record signing.

The 25-year-old is due to meet with St James’ Park officials this week to discuss his future, with Eddie Howe appearing to admonish the Sweden international in public over the weekend when insisting that ‘no player can expect to act poorly and train with the group as normal’.

Isak tipped to join Liverpool this summer

Speculation over Isak’s future is set to persist throughout the month, and one former Premier League striker has now hinted at how the saga is likeliest to end.

Jan Aage Fjortoft – who played in the English top flight for Swindon, Middlesbrough and Barnsley and now works a pundit for the likes of ESPN – posted on X at lunchtime today: ‘There is a feeling in the football community and among pundits that Isak will end up at Liverpool.’

Liverpool will feel confident about getting Isak deal done

With Isak understood to be hugely keen on joining the Reds, whose substantial transfer expenditure this summer hasn’t deterred them from submitting a nine-figure offer for the Swede, there remains a viable possibility of a deal coming off.

Given that Newcastle flatly rejected the first bid of £110m, it’d surely require an unprecedened outlay from a British club on a single player for LFC to get their man, and the Magpies are understandably most reluctant to part with a prolific attacker who’s netted 62 goals in 109 matches for them.

If it becomes unmistakably clear from the meeting which is reportedly planned for later this week that the 25-year-old is itching to get out of St James’ Park, the Tynesiders might then concede that it could be in their best interests to take the money for him and reinvest elsewhere, albeit that the opportunity to do so this summer is ever-narrowing.

We fully expect that Liverpool will table an improved offer for Isak in the coming days, one which should at least be some bit closer to Newcastle’s £150m valuation of the striker, but it could take a few more attempts to get a deal over the line. Stand by for a dramatic end to what’s already been an epic transfer window at Anfield!