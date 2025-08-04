‘Completed the signing’: Liverpool quietly seal another transfer amid Alexander Isak meeting

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool Football Club has ‘completed the signing’ of Will Wright this summer.

The Merseysiders successfully beat out reported rival interest from Arsenal to secure the highly-rated striker from Salford City.

The Gunners are now understood to be considering alternative targets to bolster their academy.

Liverpool beat Arsenal to Will Wright transfer

Another day, another successful transfer for Arne Slot’s Reds.

Amid ongoing negotiations with Newcastle for Alexander Isak, the Merseysiders continue to plan for the future with the acquisition of the 17-year-old forward, Wright.

The news in question was confirmed by Liverpool’s official account on X (formerly Twitter).

We have completed the signing of Will Wright from Salford City ✍️🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 4, 2025

Wright signs for a £200,000 fee, according to The Standard, despite Arsenal being initially deemed the favourites to land the teenager.

Why did Wright favour Liverpool?

The aforementioned report from The Standard claims that the young star was attracted by the club’s ’long term development plan’, with ‘geographical reasons’ also playing a part.

Wright has already been in action for Liverpool

Wright follows a long line of top British talents signing for the club, joining a promising array of starlets including Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni (both of whom have impressed in pre-season).

The teenager has already been in action for the Reds’ U21s side, grabbing a debut in the final 30 minutes of our goalless draw with Hull City.

An opportunity to showcase his talents in pre-season will have to wait until the next summer, but the football is certainly one to keep an eye on this coming term.

Will Alexander Isak leave Newcastle?

The big question on every Liverpool fan’s lips when it comes to a new striker signing is whether or not Alexander Isak will be allowed to cut ties with Newcastle this summer.

The Sweden international is set to engage in talks with Eddie Howe and key Newcastle figures ahead of the new campaign.

However, the Magpies head coach has made it clear that he won’t be prepared to instantly welcome the 25-year-old hitman back with open arms.

It’s hard to imagine such a stance doing anything but emboldening Isak and his entourage to keep up with their strike action amid Liverpool interest.

Let’s see how this one plays out.

