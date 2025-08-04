Seismic Alexander Isak update coming out of Newcastle this morning as Liverpool watch on

Alexander Isak is reportedly set to engage in talks with Newcastle hierarchy over his future.
This update comes amid sustained pressure from Liverpool over a possible summer transfer.
Arne Slot’s men have already seen an opening bid of £110m rejected for the Sweden international.
It remains to be seen when, if at all, a second, improved bid will be made in the summer transfer window.
Alexander Isak set for crunch Newcastle talks
Ben Jacobs now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the 25-year-old has returned to Newcastle’s training ground ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.
Alexander Isak has returned to Newcastle's training ground after missing the the club's pre-season tour of Asia.
He will have meetings this week with club officials over his future.🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/9ZRT0qiuP2
— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 4, 2025
Whilst this might seem like good news for the St James’ Park faithful, the exact content of the ‘meeting’ to take place remains a key point of debate.
First things first, who’s to say that such talks are purely conciliatory in nature? Eddie Howe has already committed to a pretty strong stance in claiming that Isak has to ‘earn the right’ to train with the club.
“You have to earn the right to train with us,” the Magpies head coach was quoted by the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope.
”We are Newcastle United. The player has a responsibility here to be part of a team & part of a squad – you have to act in the right way.
“No player can expect to act poorly & train with the group as normal.”
Whilst we’ve no doubt that message will go down well with Newcastle fans – in what possible world could this inspire an ideal outcome with a player whose heart and mind is already in Merseyside?
That’s not to say Howe isn’t entitled to his viewpoint. He has to get a team ready for the challenge of Champions League football amid an uncertain summer window.
But if Newcastle are serious about holding on to their star man beyond the summer, a degree of “sucking up”, so to speak, will be required to successfully navigate this tumultuous transfer saga.
@farrellkeeling96 🚨 Eddie Howe just poured some FUEL on the Isak to Liverpool transfer saga! 🔥 #fyp #lfc #liverpool #liverpoolfc #isak ♬ original sound – Farrell Keeling
Liverpool may have to wait for Isak transfer until January
It remains our expectation that Alexander Isak will sign as a Liverpool player before the summer window closes in September.
However, that expectation doesn’t rule out the possibility that Newcastle could coax the Swede into staying put until a later window.
The one logical argument in their favour is that they need to sign a top-class replacement (or one with potential of falling into that bracket) before allowing the striker to part ways. Benjamin Sesko, for the time being, looks to be the man who could fill Isak’s shoes.
Of course, such a position also leaves Howe’s men in a bit of a pickle. They’ve so far struggled to make any headway with key targets in the window.
That’s partly due to the lack of a sporting director behind the scenes. But it’s also worth pointing out that the club hardly has miles of PSR headroom.
The kind of PSR headroom that a mammoth Liverpool bid for Alexander Isak would provide.
It’s not Eddie Howe or Newcastle’s job to placate Isak. The guy is under contract and drawing his handsome weekly wage while seemingly doing what he wants and disrespecting Newcastle. Obviously he’ll go because he’s done in the eyes of most supporters but don’t try and blame anyone but Isak for this current mess.
100%, stop pussyfooting about with him, he’s under contract!
Newcastle are fooling themselves if they think they can offer Isak a REAL chance of Champions League and Premier League success. The minute the Reds let it be known that they were interested in him, was the day that Newcastle lost him
… and another!
Richest club in the world if they weren’t hamstrung by cartel par rules must be nice to be part of the club
absolutely
Which contract are you referring to? He has the right to decide his future; the contract is not final
Ask yourself why is Isak pushing for a transfer.its blatant that Newcastle have broken their promises.they have not made any headway in the transfer market.a player as ambitious as Isak cannot play for a team like that.yes they have qualified for the champions league but how far will they get with that team.move on Isak, Champions are waiting for u as well as trophies.
More desperation from Howe. He knows that they will not move very far in the champions leave even if they keep Isak. They barely scraped in by another team losing. The baying now is to be directed against Isak who is told to act for Newcastle and not his (short) career.
Isak remains very popular in the dressing room. His beef is with Mitchell. I wonder if the meetings might be a contract offer with a minimum fee release clause activated at end of this season. NUFC want £150m and won’t accept less. I think we might have to accept that he’s not coming this summer
Let’s get Sesko and Wissa in. Give the no. 9 shirt to Sesko and make Isak train and play or no pay? He’s contracted for another 3 years
Liverpool fans obviously think their club have the absolute right to bend rules and regulations to stop others catching them up and casting them aside and watch them lose out eventually to the most ridiculous rules in football, PSR.
The club didn’t want or need Isak. They took Ekitike ONLY because they were absolutely terrified of the Toon taking a place regularly in the top four. To further disrupt things they think ‘Well, we got one of their top guys, why not pinch Isak as well?’
Sad, but true. I couldn’t care less if Isak left the Toon and joined the most self-pitied club in the world. We want commitment. You can have your bought and paid for tinpots obtained with bent rules put in place by the septic six who should have been thrown out of the PL.
We will continue on our path and do things honestly. You can’t even utter or think those words.
Total rubbish, my friend. Newcastle are a second-tier Premier League side – potential yes, but second tier nonetheless. Liverpool, like it or not, are in a totally different space, without question one of the top clubs in Europe and arguably in the top group in world club football. Newcastle is not yet a destination for top talent, rather it’s merely a staging post on the way to a top club side. I’m not a Liverpool fan but these facts stand alone.
I’ve read your post and it’s absolutely smack on Newcastle are a wannabe and are far from the top table in the premier league or Europe, if ISAK wants to play at a higher level it’s his choice
Honestly what an absolute numpty you are with h those comments, ekitike wanted Liverpool over Newcastle so he could win things, same applies to Isaak, what rules have LFC broken, why should the top 6 be kicked out the league, your Mickey mouse club have been bought by Saudis and you cannot use there money to buy players lol how sick you must feel now, bet u was rubbing hands together when it was originally announced, please keep your ridiculous waffle to yourself, and stop mugging yourself off.
It’s a stretch to try taking moral high ground with your owners record on human rights. Ekitike (22) replaced Diaz (28) , similar skill sets and similar value. NUFC disrespected Isak by not improving his contract to match his value, had you not taken him for granted he wouldn’t want out! Isak’s £120k pw pales alongside Salah’s £400k pw!
Self pitied club.China u are living in another world.another 70 years wait for a trophy.u will be dead by then.
Realistically the problem with football is wages. You have clubs like Liverpool and Man United spending 80% of their turnover on wages (a percentage totally unsustainable from a business point of view) offering unproven dross like Ekitke £250k/week. Obviously Isak (egged on by greedy agents) is going think “if he’s getting £250k/wk I should be getting more” but Newcastle won’t pay it because they’re run properly, not exploiting their fans, the people who ultimately pay the players wages.
If your club was allowed to spend the Saudi money then believe it they would pay the highest wages to get hest players, don’t say your club is run properly because your talking dross.
It is unbelievable the comments by some Newcastle supporters on this site. Maybe they spend more time engaged on the Liverpool site than they do on their own!
Deluded Geordies, owned by the richest people in the world but cannot spend the he money now that’s Funny, I remember when the Saudis first came in and all the he talk of which players would go to Newcastle there was big talk of mbappe , how much in wages was he going to cost, so please stop with me he whining your owners are very rich but Newcastle is not, end of.