Seismic Alexander Isak update coming out of Newcastle this morning as Liverpool watch on

Alexander Isak is reportedly set to engage in talks with Newcastle hierarchy over his future.

This update comes amid sustained pressure from Liverpool over a possible summer transfer.

Arne Slot’s men have already seen an opening bid of £110m rejected for the Sweden international.

It remains to be seen when, if at all, a second, improved bid will be made in the summer transfer window.

Alexander Isak set for crunch Newcastle talks

Ben Jacobs now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the 25-year-old has returned to Newcastle’s training ground ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Alexander Isak has returned to Newcastle's training ground after missing the the club's pre-season tour of Asia. He will have meetings this week with club officials over his future.🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/9ZRT0qiuP2 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 4, 2025

Whilst this might seem like good news for the St James’ Park faithful, the exact content of the ‘meeting’ to take place remains a key point of debate.

First things first, who’s to say that such talks are purely conciliatory in nature? Eddie Howe has already committed to a pretty strong stance in claiming that Isak has to ‘earn the right’ to train with the club.

“You have to earn the right to train with us,” the Magpies head coach was quoted by the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope.

”We are Newcastle United. The player has a responsibility here to be part of a team & part of a squad – you have to act in the right way.

“No player can expect to act poorly & train with the group as normal.”

Whilst we’ve no doubt that message will go down well with Newcastle fans – in what possible world could this inspire an ideal outcome with a player whose heart and mind is already in Merseyside?

That’s not to say Howe isn’t entitled to his viewpoint. He has to get a team ready for the challenge of Champions League football amid an uncertain summer window.

But if Newcastle are serious about holding on to their star man beyond the summer, a degree of “sucking up”, so to speak, will be required to successfully navigate this tumultuous transfer saga.

Liverpool may have to wait for Isak transfer until January

It remains our expectation that Alexander Isak will sign as a Liverpool player before the summer window closes in September.

However, that expectation doesn’t rule out the possibility that Newcastle could coax the Swede into staying put until a later window.

The one logical argument in their favour is that they need to sign a top-class replacement (or one with potential of falling into that bracket) before allowing the striker to part ways. Benjamin Sesko, for the time being, looks to be the man who could fill Isak’s shoes.

Of course, such a position also leaves Howe’s men in a bit of a pickle. They’ve so far struggled to make any headway with key targets in the window.

That’s partly due to the lack of a sporting director behind the scenes. But it’s also worth pointing out that the club hardly has miles of PSR headroom.

The kind of PSR headroom that a mammoth Liverpool bid for Alexander Isak would provide.

