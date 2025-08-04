(Video) Watch out Alisson! Mamardashvili preserves victory for Liverpool with incredible save

(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Giorgi Mamardashvili has insisted that he isn’t content to simply be Alisson Becker’s deputy at Liverpool, and the new arrival did his reputation no harm in the Reds’ second match against Athletic Bilbao on Monday.

The Georgian played in the latter instalment of the Anfield double header, and although he saw two goals go past him, he was crucial in ensuring that Arne Slot’s side came away victorious under the lights in L4.

The LaLiga side had twice drawn level before Cody Gakpo netted what proved to be the winner in front of the Kop on 70 minutes, and while Unai Simon won’t be happy with how easily he let that shot past him, his opposite number was far more assured at the other end.

Mamardashvili pulls off outstanding save in Liverpool victory

With seven minutes of normal time remaining, Athletic Bilbao substitute Malcom Ares cut inside from the left flank and let fly which seemed destined for the roof of the net.

However, Mamardashvili did brilliantly to get a strong fist to the ball and divert it behind for a corner kick, with the 24-year-old displaying excellent reactions to preserve Liverpool’s lead.

He followed up soon afterwards with another instinctive save to thwart Urko Izeta, having not realised that the latter was offside as the flag went up once the play had stopped.

Could Mamardashvili start in the Community Shield?

It would’ve been with enormous reluctance that the Reds sanctioned the £18m exit of Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford this summer, with the Irishman proving to be an outstanding deputy for Alisson over the past few years.

However, we knew since last August that Mamardashvili was coming to Anfield this year, and the Georgian is already showing why LFC signed him from Valencia.

Our world-class number 1 will be almost impossible to displace, but the 24-year-old did his case for future selection no harm with his performance against Athletic Bilbao tonight.

He mightn’t have had a huge amount to do throughout the 90 minutes, but he stepped up when Liverpool needed him – the hallmark of a great goalkeeper.

Alisson will be the first choice for Premier League and Champions League fixtures when he’s available, but Mamardashvili might’ve given Slot a decision to make when it comes to selecting his starting XI for the Community Shield next Sunday.

You can view Mamardashvili’s wonder save below, taken from STC Sports’ match coverage and shared via @LFCExtensive2 on X: