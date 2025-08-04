Contact made: Sky reporter drops Darwin Nunez transfer update after ‘approach’ to Liverpool

(Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

While Liverpool continue to be linked with a blockbuster move for Alexander Isak, the future of Darwin Nunez is also a major talking point on Merseyside.

The £110m bid for the Newcastle striker and the recent acquisition of Hugo Ekitike are firm indicators that the Uruguay international doesn’t appear to be in Arne Slot’s long-term plans at Anfield, having endured a difficult 2024/25 season on an individual level despite the Reds’ runaway Premier League triumph.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Sunday of an ‘official proposal’ from Al-Hilal in terms of contractual details, with the Merseysiders understood to be awaiting a formal bid to come ‘soon’, although the Saudi Pro League side are far from alone in their pursuit of the 26-year-old, who’s valued by LFC at just over £60m.

AC Milan make approach for Nunez

On Monday morning, Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor revealed that AC Milan have now ‘made an initial approach’ to Liverpool for Nunez, with contact being established between the two clubs.

The Rossoneri have yet to submit a formal offer for the Reds’ number 9, whose preference would be to remain in Europe rather than moving outside of the continent.

Nunez sale seems increasingly likely

Although Nunez will surely feature in one of Liverpool’s two matches against Athletic Bilbao at Anfield today, there remains a significant doubt that Merseyside will be his home for much longer.

If the Reds are able to get Isak through the door, it’d then seem almost inevitable that the Uruguayan leaves – not just because of the heightened competition for a starting berth, but also to help balance the books in terms of transfer expenditure during what has already been a hugely eventful summer for LFC.

The club haven’t received any official bids for him as of yet, but with two known suitors demonstrably showing their interest, there might yet be something of a bidding war for the 26-year-old, which in turn could help us to reap an increased fee from his sale if he is to depart.

Speculation over Nunez’s future looks set to trundle on throughout August, though there’s an increasing sense that he could be on the move.