‘Staking a major claim’ – Journalists wowed by ‘stunning’ Liverpool prodigy v Athletic Bilbao

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans were treated to two goals inside the opening five minutes at Anfield’s first match since the end of May, and one man was central to both of them.

Arne Slot will have been looking for younger and lesser-seen players to put their hand up for first-team inclusion during pre-season, and it’s fair to say that Rio Ngumoha most definitely got the memo.

Having starred for the Reds during their tour to the Far East – scoring a magnificent solo goal against Yokohama F. Marinos – the 16-year-old was selected to start in the first of the two matches against Athletic Bilbao on Monday evening, and it didn’t take him long to make an impact!

Ngumoha stars for Liverpool on Anfield return

Inside the opening 90 seconds, the Liverpool attacker ran from the halfway line to the edge of the penalty area before curling the ball beyond the outstretched Alex Padilla, a strike similar to his one in Japan and getting a raucous reaction from the Anfield faithful.

Sky Sports reporters Patrick Rowe and Vinny O’Connor both marvelled at that piece of genius from the teenager, with the former hailing a ‘stunning goal’ and proclaiming that the ex-Chelsea youngster is ‘staking a major claim to be firmly in the first-team picture this season’.

The latter was left in awe of a ‘sumptuous finish’ from Ngumoha, adding: ‘No wonder he has every chance of being a part of the first team set up this season.’

Just three minutes later, the 16-year-old was involved again as he got his head to a Ben Doak cross to nod the ball down for Darwin Nunez to finish to the net in style.

Ngumoha could be a genuine first-team option for Liverpool this season

It’s getting harder and harder to curb the excitement around Ngumoha, who’s taken to first-team football this summer as if it’s all just a kickabout in the park for him.

The maturity and confidence that he shows among elite footballers is extraordinary for someone of his age, and it’s no wonder that he’s been earning rave reviews for his performances in pre-season.

Obviously there’ll be bad days to go along with the good for the teenager, and he’ll inevitably find it more challenging when he’s up against the best teams in England and Europe in high-stakes competitive fixtures.

However, everything we’ve seen of Ngumoha in Liverpool’s senior side indicates that he’s more than ready to be entrusted with a slice of the action on big Premier League and Champions League occasions. This kid is genuinely something special!