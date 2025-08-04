‘Newcastle understand…’ – David Ornstein drops Isak claim as LFC-linked striker set for talks

Image via George Wood/Getty Images and NBC Sports)

Four weeks out from the end of the summer transfer window, the immediate future of Alexander Isak remains a hot topic of discussion among supporters of Liverpool and Newcastle.

The Swedish striker didn’t travel with the Magpies’ squad for their pre-season tour to the Far East, but he was seen at their training ground this morning, having returned from carrying out an individual programme in Spain.

The 25-year-old is set to meet with St James’ Park officials this week, with the words of Eddie Howe stating that players must ‘earn the right to train with us’ ringing in his ears just after the Reds saw an opening offer of £110m rejected by the Tyneside club on Friday.

What has David Ornstein said about Isak and Newcastle?

Despite Newcastle standing firm in the wake of that bid from Liverpool, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has hinted that the Magpies could ultimately relent over Isak due to the current state of affairs being untenable.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live (via @BBCMOTD on X), the journalist stated: “Newcastle understand that a deal might have to be done for Isak… For all parties a solution must be found, because the current situation cannot continue.”

Isak situation could come to a head soon

It seems apparent that the striker wants to join Liverpool and that Howe is far from happy with the 25-year-old’s conduct of late, so the meeting which is reportedly scheduled for the coming days could see some frank views being exchanged.

If indeed Isak has his heart set on a move to Anfield, it could take a thoroughly convincing pitch from Newcastle chiefs to entice him to stay. If it becomes clear that he doesn’t see his future with the Magpies, the St James’ Park hierarchy might eventually decide that the best option is to cash in.

Tyneside deity Alan Shearer is empathetic to the forward’s situation but urged his club to take the money for the Sweden international if his preference is to depart (via The Rest is Football).

Matters could potentially come to a head in the next few days, and Liverpool will be watching on with keen interest, with a high likelihood of a second transfer offer being sent to the northeast in the hope that it might elicit a warmer response than the first bid.

Four weeks from today, we’ll know for sure where Isak will be playing his football for the remainder of 2025. Between now and then, the saga could still have quite a few chapters to play out…