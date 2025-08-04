Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool to make decision ‘soon’ amid ‘possibility’ of centre-back transfer

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has indicated that Liverpool will ‘soon’ make a decision on one centre-back who could viably leave his current club in the final month of the summer transfer window.

Amid the ongoing focus on a potential blockbuster swoop for Alexander Isak, the Reds have also been strongly linked with Marc Guehi, with reports in recent days that an approach is being considered for the Crystal Palace defender.

The Eagles value the England international at £40m, although the Premier League champions remain hopeful of signing him for less, given that he’s into the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park (BBC Sport).

What has Romano said about Guehi and Liverpool?

In his newsletter for GIVEMESPORT on Monday, Romano shared his latest knowledge regarding the 25-year-old, for whom an exit from south London is considered viable.

In response to one question about Guehi, the transfer guru stated: “Yes, still a possibility to see him leaving Palace this season. Liverpool will decide on defender soon.”

It’d be silly of Liverpool not to test the water for Guehi this month

The summer transfer window closes four weeks from today, so time is increasingly of the essence if the Reds are to bolster their central defensive ranks with a move for Guehi or a positional alternative.

After Joe Gomez flew home due to a minor injury, Arne Slot had just two senior natural centre-backs for the friendlies against AC Milan and Yokohama F. Marinos in the Far East, across which the Merseysiders conceded five goals.

This evening’s double header against Athletic Bilbao provides a further opportunity for the LFC hierarchy to assess where the squad is at and what activity might still need to be done in the market before 1 September, and a defender is bound to be near the top of the priority list.

If there’s a genuine chance that Liverpool could tempt Guehi into leaving Palace, it’d be silly of Richard Hughes not to explore it, especially given the dearth of centre-back cover at the moment.

Even with the possibility of signing him on a free transfer next summer, should the 25-year-old opt not to sign a new contract at Selhurst Park, the Reds mightn’t be able to hold out until then if they were to lose any more defenders to injury or suspension.

Let’s hope that, at the very least, there’s a sustained attempt at trying to add at least one more centre-back to Slot’s squad before the end of this month.