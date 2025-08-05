‘Major interest’ – Two Premier League clubs join queue of suitors for ‘rapid’ Liverpool forward

(Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player is understood to be the subject of ‘major interest’ in the final month of the summer transfer window.

There’s already been movement in and out of the club in terms of forwards, with Hugo Ekitike arriving and Luis Diaz leaving for Bayern Munich, and there could be a good bit more throughout August.

Speculation continues to abound over the futures of Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa despite the former scoring five times in pre-season, and they’re not the only attackers being linked with an exit from Anfield in the coming weeks.

Two more clubs in for Liverpool winger Ben Doak

On Tuesday morning, David Lynch – one of the most trusted sources on all things Liverpool FC – took to X with an update on one forward who’s enticing plenty of prospective suitors this month.

The journalist posted: ‘Exclusive: Ben Doak understood to be attracting major interest this summer, with West Ham and Wolves among the clubs keen. Liverpool rejected £20m offers from both Ipswich and Crystal Palace in January and the winger is the subject of similar attention in this window.’

Could Liverpool cash in on Doak this month?

Hailed by former Scotland international James McFadden for his ‘rapid’ pace (via BBC Sportsound), the 19-year-old was a star turn in Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Athletic Bilbao at Anfield on Monday, scoring one goal and tormenting opposition full-back Unai Gomez with his direct running.

Ian Doyle reported last month (via Liverpool Echo) that the Reds could be ‘tempted’ by offers of £25m for the teenage forward before the 1 September deadline, with several clubs seemingly showing an interest.

LFC have made a habit in recent years of reaping tidy transfer fees for players who never quite manage to establish themselves in the first team, with the likes of Rhian Brewster, Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho being sold for a cumulative £75m and a reported £15m about to be banked for Lyon-bound Tyler Morton.

It seems premature to write off Doak’s chances of nailing down a place in the Liverpool senior squad in the same way that Conor Bradley has done, for example, although the challenge he faces in trying to displace Mo Salah is a formidable one.

It’s quite possible that the Scotland winger could be sold this month, especially if a bidding war were to ensure between the interested Premier League clubs, but we’d have no objection to him remaining at Anfield if he were determined to fight for game-time and continue learning from the Egyptian King.