German club in contact with Liverpool over 22-year-old valued at £40m – The Athletic

(Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

Liverpool have slapped a £40m price tag on Harvey Elliott with German outfit RB Leipzig approaching the Premier League champions about a potential move for the England youth international.

The former Fulham man, who was named player of the tournament as England won the U21 European Championships in June, started just two league games for Arne Slot’s side last term.

The Anfield-based outfit, according to the report from The Athletic, would demand a fee of £40m plus a buy-back option for the attacking midfielder – or at least £50m without that option included.

Elliott would act as a direct replacement for Xavi Simons who is in talks to sign Chelsea (Sky Sports) and was left out of his side’s squad for a friendly on Saturday.

It was reported last month that any potential move for our No.19 from Leipzig would depend on Simons’ situation – and there’s no change in that regard.

How the boyhood Red acted after Monday’s friendly victory over Athletic Bilbao at Anfield appeared to suggest he may have played his last game for the club – as he applauded all four corners of the stadium and directed a kiss towards The Kop end of the ground.

The 22-year-old previously stated he would like to spend the rest of his career at Liverpool, but also acknowledged he needs to ‘see what’s best for me’.

Elliott has two years remaining on his current Liverpool deal meaning there is no immediate risk of losing the player on a free transfer.

Slot and Co. have strengthened in attacking areas of the pitch this summer with the signings of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen and Hugo Ekitike from Frankfurt.

Despite losing Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich Elliott’s chances of regular game time once again look slim ahead of the new campaign.

It remains to be seen whether there will be anything more than contact from RB Leipzig in the coming days.