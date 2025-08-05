What Harvey Elliott did after Athletic Bilbao friendly could signal the end of Liverpool career

Picture via @harvelliott on Instagram

Liverpool have been very active in the transfer market this summer with more than five players joining the club and the same number leaving Anfield on a permanent basis.

Harvey Elliott could be the next player to move on from the Premier League champions with constant rumours circulating regarding his future and his actions after Liverpool’s friendly defeat over Athletic Bilbao last night could say it all.

The former Fulham man played the full 90 minutes during the first of the double-header clash against the La Liga outfit and threw in a solid performance – registering the Reds’ final goal of the game as a 4-1 victory was secured at Anfield.

Following the game, as those fortunate enough inside L4 prepared for the second game of the evening, Elliott could be seen applauding all four corners of the stadium and also ‘blew a kiss to The Kop’ (as spotted by @TheAnfieldWrap on X).

Our No.19 is a boyhood Red and is often the last player off the pitch after the game, but his persona last night felt different.

We could be completely wrong, but with West Ham reportedly interested in the 22-year-old, Elliott may have played his last game for the club.

The attacking midfielder was also very emotional during the celebrations which proceeded the final game of the campaign when Arne Slot’s side lifted the Premier League title in May.

The player himself has admitted he would love to remain on Merseyside for the ‘rest of my career’ – but acknowledges that a lack of game time could mean his futures lies elsewhere.

Elliott made 28 appearances for Slot’s side last term (across all competitions) and scored five goals and picked up three assists in the process.

He’d adored by most Liverpool supporters for his tireless work rate and exceptional attitude – but it remains to be seen where he’ll be plying his trade next season.