Insider: Liverpool ‘ready to make a move’ for £40m powerhouse who Slot should be crying out for

(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Liverpool will be ‘ready to make a move’ for one player who’d be a ‘top signing’ for the Reds if it comes off, according to one well-placed insider.

The Reds have already spent upwards of £250m on additions to Arne Slot’s squad during the summer transfer window, but it appears that FSG aren’t done yet when it comes to recruitment in 2025.

On Monday, Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Anfield hierarchy will ‘soon’ decide on whether or not to pursue a move for Marc Guehi, who could viably depart Crystal Palace this month now that he’s into the final year of his contract.

Liverpool expected to ‘make a move’ for Guehi

Ex-Manchester United and Blackburn chief scout Mick Brown – who remains well-connected within football circles – fully expects Liverpool to make a proper attempt at trying to sign the Eagles defender before the summer transfer window shuts, given the need for centre-back reinforcements.

He told Football Insider: “All of the talk at Liverpool has been about Isak at the moment, but from what I’m told, Marc Guehi is still very much on their radar and I’d expect them to make a move before the end of the window. I think they regard Guehi as just as important as Isak in terms of the benefit to their squad.

“They’re not totally convinced about [Ibrahima] Konate; he makes too many errors and could be on his way out when his contract runs out next year. They’ve let Jarell Quansah go, and Joe Gomez isn’t going to be the long-term answer at centre-back.

“If they’re going for every trophy available to them, they can’t afford to take chances at the back, and Guehi would represent a very good addition for them. He’d be a top signing and I expect they’ll be ready to make a move at some stage.”

Liverpool should be all over a move for Guehi this month

Liverpool’s glaring need for centre-back recruitment was laid bare once again on Monday during the Anfield double header against Athletic Bilbao.

The first fixture saw Andy Robertson (left-back) and Trey Nyoni (18-year-old midfielder) utilised as a central defensive partnership, while another midfielder in Wataru Endo was deployed alongside Konate at the back in the second game last night.

For a club of the Reds’ stature and resources to be left so short of natural senior centre-back options just 10 days out from the start of the Premier League season is criminal, and Slot ought to be borderline harassing the LFC hierarchy into signing Guehi in the final month of the summer transfer window.

Never mind that Liverpool would be able to sign the Crystal Palace defender on a free next year as it stands; they need him right now, and the Eagles’ reported valuation of £40m is far from excessive for a 25-year-old who’s proven his quality in the Premier League and shone in England’s run to the final of Euro 2024.

Brown also highlighted the uncertainty surrounding Konate’s future, another factor which should have alarm bells set to a deafening volume in the Anfield boardroom.

At the very least this month, Richard Hughes must submit an offer to the south London club for Guehi which’d plausibly tempt them into doing business. The Reds are known for their opportunism in the transfer market; this is an open goal they simply cannot afford to miss.