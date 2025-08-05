‘Put in a bid’: Breaking afternoon transfer story has major implications for Isak & Liverpool

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United are now understood to have submitted a bid for Benjamin Sesko.

The Red Devils had been content with sitting back and letting Newcastle lead negotiations for the RB Leipzig striker.

Eddie Howe’s outfit had followed up a rejected €75m [£65.1m] (plus €5m in add-ons) opening offer with a second bid of at least €80m [£69.5m].

Manchester United counter Newcastle bid for Benjamin Sesko

The radio silence from the Old Trafford-based outfit had seemed a little strange given how keen they reportedly remain on the Slovenian hitman.

Indeed, United couldn’t be held away from negotiations in perpetuity, with Jan Aage Fjortoft relaying BILD‘s exclusive update on Sesko’s future.

❗️BREAKING Re: Šeško Manchester United have put in a bid for the player A total package of €85m = £74m https://t.co/9NITop5IYT — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 5, 2025

Now, the club have submitted a counteroffer worth €75m (plus €10m in add-ons).

Why RB Leipzig could still reject Man Utd offer

If the Bundesliga side is prepared to be consistent in their dealings around Sesko, we could very well see this latest offer rejected.

It’s worth bearing in mind that Newcastle have already seen a fixed up front fee of €75m palmed away (despite the overall package numbering at €80m).

Admittedly, United’s package would see Leipzig earn up to €85m, should add-ons be achieved.

That said, we suspect the Red Bull subsidiary are quite keen to agree a higher fixed fee before green-lighting any deal for their 21-goal star.

Games Goals Assists 45 21 6

* Benjamin Sesko stats for RB Leipzig in the 2024/25 season (in all competitions), via Transfermarkt

Liverpool’s Alexander Isak transfer left in the lurch

If reports coming out of Newcastle are to be taken as gospel, United’s intrusion in the Sesko saga doesn’t bode well for our hopes of signing Alexander Isak.

As the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope notes: the northeast-based outfit will only sell the Sweden international if they can manage to secure a replacement.

🚨 Newcastle see Sesko as an Isak replacement 💰 But they’re in a v strong PSR position 🔴 As I’ve said throughout Far East tour, for Isak to join Liverpool, two things must happen… 1️⃣ NUFC have replacement (s) lined up/signed 2️⃣ Liverpool pay a fee they deem acceptable https://t.co/CEeSiair28 — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) August 5, 2025

For what it’s worth, Sesko moving to Old Trafford (whilst far from ideal) doesn’t necessarily kill our hopes of signing Newcastle’s talismanic forward.

Alternative options like Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson (who the Blues are prepared to sell for the right price) could figure into Newcastle’s adapted plans.

But the pool of remaining top-class strikers on the market is shrinking.

It remains to be seen just how big a blow this will be for Alexander Isak and the prospect of a Liverpool transfer.

