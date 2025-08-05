Liverpool confirm departure of 22-y/o midfielder as clever sell-on clause is negotiated

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have confirmed the departure of Tyler Morton to French side Lyon.

The 22-year-old, who graduated through the club’s Academy, is crossing the English Channel in a deal worth £15m, according to the ECHO’s Ian Doyle on X.

Richard Hughes and Co. have also ensured the Premier League champions have inserted a 20% sell-on clause if he was to move on to another club in the future.

The England youth international, who was part of the young Three Lions squad that won the Euros this summer, made 14 competitive appearances for Liverpool after making his debut in September 2021.

Morton also enjoyed successful loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City but knew that this season his game time would again be very limited.

Having already sold Luis Diaz, Jarell Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher and Nat Phillips – the Premier League champions have now received almost £150m in transfer fees.

This is yet more excellent business from the club – and we wish the Wallasey-born talent all the best for the future!