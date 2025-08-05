Liverpool deal to be completed ‘later today’ as Reds prepare for transfer flurry

Liverpool could be prepared to see Harvey Elliott follow Tyler Morton out the exit door this summer.

The 22-year-old midfielder’s impending transfer to Lyon will be officially done and dusted ‘later today’.

Significant funds have already been recouped in the summer transfer window from the likes of Luis Diaz (£65.5m) and Jarell Quansah (£35m).

Liverpool could sell Harvey Elliott to West Ham

The public perception around Liverpool’s spending has been a little bizarre in certain quarters.

For most objective observers, there’s acknowledgement of the fact that the reigning Premier League champions have laid the groundwork through a carefully managed policy of sustainability.

Factored into this culture is our recruitment team’s ability to generate wealth through well-executed player sales.

On that note, the Daily Mail’s Dominic King reports on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday that West Ham have a willingness to add Elliott to their ranks this summer.

Tyler Morton will complete his move to Lyon later today, a fantastic opportunity for him at a great club.

Big miss for West Ham, who sat motionless for 2 weeks after making initial contact. West Ham had indicated they would do a double deal for Morton & Harvey Elliott. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) August 5, 2025

This follows Morton’s successful medical with Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Should Liverpool sell Elliott?

As far as we’re concerned at Empire of the Kop, we’d love nothing more than to see Elliott stay put at Anfield this summer.

He’s a versatile midfielder who’s proven to be an astute option to bring on from the bench.

Of course, from the player’s point of view, minutes have been far from forthcoming – and a player of his quality ultimately should be starting more games with greater frequency.

The problem for the 22-year-old Liverpool fan is that he’s up against the likes of Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister in competing positions.

He is capable of filing out on the right wing, but you’re never going to displace Mo Salah for longer than a game or two at most.

With that in mind, Harvey Elliott is entirely entitled to be “selfish” and prioritise a move that will grant him the minutes he deserves.

What do Liverpool value Harvey Elliott at?

Empire of the Kop reported back in May that Liverpool were believed to value the former Fulham star at £50m.

Accounting for sales already completed (including potential add-ons), we could see the club pocket over £190m.

Don’t forget that Darwin Nunez remains engaged in talks with Al-Hilal over a transfer to the Saudi Pro League. So, our tally of summer exits could well exceed the £200m mark before the window closes on September 1.

